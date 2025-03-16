The Challenge: All Stars: Who has been eliminated from season 5 so far?

The competition on The Challenge: All Stars season 5 is heating up as more teams are eliminated each week. Episode 7, titled Old Friends, New Rivals, aired on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, on MTV. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the season began with 26 All Star competitors, each paired with their past rivals. To win a share of the $300,000 grand prize, they must work together despite their history.

So far, six teams have been eliminated from The Challenge: All Stars. No one went home in episode 1, but since then, eliminations have shaken up the game. The eliminated teams are:

Episode 2: Beth & Jonna

Episode 3: KellyAnne & Sylvia

Episode 4: Aneesa & Ashley M.

Episode 5: Devin & Leroy

Episode 6: Big T & Corey

Episode 7: Amber & Faysal

Last week’s episode saw a major blindside as Amber and Faysal were sent into elimination and lost to Nany and Turbo.

What happened in the last episode of The Challenge: All Stars?

Episode seven kicked off with fallout from the previous elimination. Ashley and Dario scrambled to figure out who had orchestrated their nomination. Many suspected Frank, Amber, or Shane, but the move was actually planned by Veronica and Katie, with help from Frank and Shane.

Tensions rose as alliances clashed. Veronica and Katie wanted to weaken the strongest teams, while Shane resisted targeting his close allies, Nany and Turbo. Meanwhile, Frank tried to shift the focus onto Adam and Steve.

The challengers faced 'Blow Your Mind,' a puzzle-based challenge. Each player had to memorize symbols and then recreate a puzzle. Accuracy was key, and Veronica and Katie secured their first win by focusing on precision rather than speed. Their victory granted them safety and the power to nominate one team for elimination.

Veronica and Katie had a clear target: Amber and Faysal. However, the house vote was split. Shane worked to push votes onto Frank and Sam, but ultimately, Amber and Faysal received the most votes and were sent into elimination. Veronica and Katie then chose Nany and Turbo to compete against them.

In 'Scratch Off,' teams had to scratch a game board to reveal an image and then recreate it as a puzzle. Nany and Turbo won, eliminating Amber and Faysal from The Challenge: All Stars season 5.

Amber Borzotra opens up about her journey on The Challenge: All Stars

In conversation with Parade on March 12, Borzotra revealed that she formed a strong bond with Ashley Kelsey during The Challenge: All Stars season 5. Their friendship began on the flight to the competition and continued to grow. Amber shared:

“I can say that I have a best friend, like a good friend outside of the game.”

Though she was hurt by Ashley voting her into elimination, she understood it was part of the game. She still considers Ashley a close friend and is excited to see her outside the show.

Amber also had a surprising shift in her relationship with Faysal. After avoiding him in past seasons, she was forced to team up with him this time. Spending more time together changed her perspective, and she admitted:

“I got to know him, and I love Faysal. I adore Faysal.”

She now sees him as an ally and hopes to maintain their bond in future seasons.

List of contestants left in The Challenge: All Stars

Adam Larson & Steve Meinke

Ashley Kelsey & Dario Medrano

Da’Vonne Rogers & Shane Landrum

Frank Sweeney & Sam McGinn

Katie Cooley & Veronica Portillo

Melissa Reeves & Nicole Zanatta

Nany González & Turbo

The next episode of The Challenge: All Stars will focus on the ongoing feud between Frank and Shane, along with Turbo’s growing frustration with Melissa and Nany.

