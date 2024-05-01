The Circle season 6 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

Episode 9 of The Circle season 6 ended with yet another cliffhanger when it abruptly asked the players to go in for a ratings round right before they hit the bed. Episode 10 was much anticipated, for the fun was going to get extra intense, and the contestant pool was going to get even smaller.

Episode 10, released on May 1, saw two influencers gather at the end of the episode to seal the fate of yet another player on The Circle. As per the rules, the highest-voted player would be the influencer and secretly assisted by their ride-or-die partner.

In another fun game, episode 10 also gave contestants a chance to pick one player each and ask them a question anonymously, which they would have to answer publicly.

What went down on The Circle season 6, episode 10?

Players rate each other on episode 10

Kyle and Brandon in season 6 (Image via Tudum)

As per the rules revealed in the last episode, the highest-rated contestant would become the influencer, and their ride-or-die partner would assist them as the secret influencer.

When the voting began, all the contestants voted their ride-or-die partner on number 1 because they wanted them to win so they could accompany them as their secret influencers.

The contestants strengthen their alliances

With the fear of getting blocked looming, the players huddled to chat with their fellow The Circle mates to strengthen their alliances and withstand the elimination. Lauren texted QT and told her she wanted to be best friends with her and Olivia.

Lauren from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

On the other hand, Autumn texted Jordan and told him that because they both came in together, she hoped they would make it out together too. Jordan reciprocated her feelings and confirmed that he would have never known of his standing with Autumn had she not texted him first.

Players anonymously ask each other questions

The anonymous questions that players asked were there for everyone to see. In a strategic move, Myles asked his ride-or-die partner, Olivia, a question to make her look good. He asked, "What is something that you feel like The Circle needs to know about you?" Brandon replied with his intentions of bringing people up rather than tearing them down, which was adored by all.

Lauren then anonymously asked Jordan who he felt the most threatened by, to which he replied, "Lauren." Brandon's anonymous question was for Kyle. He asked Kyle who his strongest alliance was. Kyle smartly didn't reveal any names, saying he stood by what he said, assuring his alliances.

Jordan asked Myles how he feels about having The Circle wrapped around his finger. Myles admitted feeling insecure in his position and asked the texter to reach him if they doubted his intent.

Autumn from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Kyle asked Lauren why everyone she was in an alliance with went home. She said she had some connections in the game who weren't blocked yet. QT went for Autumn and asked who she felt the least comfortable with on The Circle. Autumn mimicked Kyle's answer and avoided any names.

In her question to QT, Autumn asked, "Which one would you not mind breaking to win a $100K?" QT followed the pattern and didn't give any names.

The rating results

QT and Myles, the influencers on episode 10 (Image via Tudum)

Autumn was the lowest-rated contestant, while QT made it to the top, making her ride-or-die partner, Jordan the secret influencer. In the influencer room, Jordan kept asking QT to take out Myles, whom she wouldn't, because he was a part of their #tresfuego alliance, which also consisted of Kyle.

After a firm no from QT to block Myles, Jordan moved to Kyle, which QT firmly denied. Her choice was to block Autumn, which Jordan thought was "boring." So they decided to move to a contestant they could mutually agree to eliminate.

The finale episode of The Circle season 6, i.e. episode 13, drops on Netflix on May 8.