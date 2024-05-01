The Circle season 6 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

The new batch of The Circle season 6 episodes 9 to 12 have hooked fans to the major plot twists, heated arguments, and unexpected strategies on this "ultimate social media challenge." Episode 11 gave the audience a deeper glimpse into the alliances between participants as players attempted to secure their place in the game.

The Circle season 6 episode 11, It's Giving Sus was exclusively released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. the episode synopsis reads as the following:

"The Circle is more divided than ever after another influencer gets blocked. No longer in pairs, each player sends a gift to a BFF of their choice."

What happened on The Circle season 6 episode 11?

The Circle season 6 episode 11 started with an argument between Quori-Tyler and Jordan who were appointed as this week's influencer and secret influencer respectively. The Netflix series' host and Survival of the Thickest star Michelle Buteau narrated this "heated" moment at the beginning of the episode:

"While it's a cool night in Atlanta, over in The Circle, the Hangout is still heated after influencer Quori-Tyler and secret influencer Jordan clashed over whom to block."

The two didn't reach a common ground as Quori-Tyler left the chat deciding on her own that Autumn is to go home. Jordan was not in favour of eliminating Autumn but QT insisted that she had the "influencer tick" hence she gets to "make the final choice." The Circle's eliminated cast member was devastated that her journey on the reality TV competition series had ended.

Before leaving for home, Autumn decided to visit Jordan in his apartment where he spilled the tea revealing his ride-or-die as QT and that he was the secret influencer. The next morning, Autumn left a video message for the remaining players, she said:

"Hey, y'all. It's me. I'm Autumn. I am who I said I was. I decided to come in as myself because I am country. I am weird. I have zero regrets coming in as myself. i don't feel like I was given a fair chance to show you my full capability here in the game."

She also stated that the game was being controlled by a few players shading at potentially QT who blocked her from the house. Warning everyone else in a hinting tone, she continued:

"I don't quite understand what the strategy was in taking me out. I did not pose any threat. It is looking like a lot of sheep following some very few powerful wolves right now. "

After Autumn's departure, an explosive argument started in The Circle chat with Jordan revealing Autumn met her and sarcastically congratulating QT on her win. Jordan also admitted that if he could eliminate someone, he would have chosen Myles and QT as "they are controlling this game."

Later in the episode, Lauren invites Kyle to a private chat asking for his support meanwhile, Myles proposes a plan to Brandon catfishing as Olivia. Jordan reached out to Kyle, their conversation made Kyle question his position in the game now that he saw QT and Myles controlled his strategy.

Episode eleven ended with a fun segment where the remaining six participants had to send their favorite player a gift. In the end, it was revealed who sent gifts to whom, here's how that went:

Jordan, Lauren, and Myles did not receive a gift

Quori-Tyler received a gift from Kyle

Kyle received two gifts from Olivia and Jordan

Olivia received gifts from Lauren, QT, and Myles

Olivia's likability made QT question her status in the game, QT started considering Olivia as a threat as well.

Stream The Circle exclusively on Netflix.