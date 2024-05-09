The Circle: Who was blocked ahead of the final ranking

After episode 12 of The Circle, season 6 left fans on a cliffhanger, episode 13 picked up exactly where the show had left off. Myles became the one to bite the dust right before the contestants headed for the final rankings that would decide the winner of $100,000.

Myles was the player to get the highest number of votes in the very first rankings, which catapulted him to episode 12 without him having to prove himself much. He could've bagged the win easily as he was also a part of the loyal alliance of Tres Fuego alongside Kyle and QT.

But the secret Super influencer of episode 12, Brandon, saw him as a threat and decided to end his journey.

Myles' journey to getting blocked on The Circle Season 6

Myles was an honest player; he seldom went behind anybody's back to blindside or plot against them. But he was openly suspicious of Olivia acting like a catfish and stuck to this notion. He had also influenced the other Tres Fuego members, QT and Kyle, to think suspiciously of Olivia.

So Brandon's decision to out Myles would've been obvious, but Jordan's influence on Brandon's decision was significant, too. He wanted Myles out from the start because he was the strongest competitor.

He alerted Olivia and Lauren about the Tres Fuego alliance and told them they would only stand a chance to win if it was broken. So when Brandon was ranked the highest in episode 12 and got a chance to block a player secretly, his obvious choice was to go for Myles.

Myles and QT's romantic meet

Myles' elimination saddened QT and Kyle because they had lost a member of their alliance, but it brought disbelief to Jordan as his strategy had worked. After he was blocked, Myles was given a chance to visit any one player, and he chose to go to his Tres Fuego best friend QT's house on The Circle.

When he saw her face to face, he called her gorgeous and said she looked even better. QT said she was sad; she also said she was playing the game strategically from the start and was disheartened to know that her strategic alliance- Tres Fuego was broken.

Myles then flirted a little with QT, telling her that he thought of kissing her when he first saw her picture. QT kept the feelings mutual by admitting that she initially thought she wouldn't get along with Myles but later thought he was cool.

At the end of their meeting, Myles said that he wanted to take QT out on a date, and she agreed. They even decided on a place; he said she would pay if she won the show. After he left, QT said that he smelled so good.

Myles meets the rest of the cast at the end of the episode

The end of the episode of The Circle saw Myles walking in with the ex-contestants of the show, before the results that announced the winner. Everyone was glad to see Myles walk in, Kyle even said, "You see his swag?" while Lauren complimented him on his pearl necklace.

After he sat down with the ex-contestants of The Circle, Caress said that she had started talking to QT first, she was going to be her The "Circle boo," but then Myles came in and ruined that for her. QT also mentioned when Myles had sent her breakfast in the morning, which surprised everyone.

All the six seasons of The Circle are available to stream only on Netflix.