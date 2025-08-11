  • home icon
  • The Halls discuss their experience of living without modern facilities on Back to the Frontier

The Halls discuss their experience of living without modern facilities on Back to the Frontier

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 11, 2025 00:10 GMT
The Halls from Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@linasofiahall)
Back to the Frontier stars Lina, Mia, and Jereme Hall recently shared their experiences filming the show and the challenges of living as if in the 1880s. In an interview with SciFi Vision, posted on July 26, 2025, the trio reflected on the trials and tribulations they had to encounter and overcome as a family, spending each day detached from modern amenities.

The Halls stated that, unlike their perception of the 1880s, the reality was much harsher and more challenging in every aspect. It helped them realize how comfortably they had been living in modern times with every facility just a click away. Through the show, the Back to the Frontier stars understood the challenges of accessing everyday necessities.

The Halls added that although the process was hard, it helped them gain a new perspective on life, as each of them learned valuable lessons, such as preserving food, persevering under pressure, communicating feelings, and more.

From sharing a one-room cabin to living with cameras rolling all the time, the Halls faced several hurdles, but they reflected on the experience in a positive light as it taught them not to take things for granted.

The Halls from Back to the Frontier open up about the absence of hot running water, poor hygiene, and more

The Halls received a reality check soon after they arrived at their accommodation. Lina stated that her vision of an 1880 "fantasy land" crumbled immediately after she realized that she and the rest had to "survive." She added that not only was it unexpected, but it was also "so much less" than what they were accustomed to.

Jereme chimed in, sharing that he missed "hot running water" while filming the show.

"We had to start a fire. We had to heat up the stove, and then heat up the water. So, it was a process," he said.
As for Mia, her biggest hurdle was living without her cell phone. She stated that it was hard being disconnected from the online world and not being in touch with the latest incidents. However, at the same time, Mia felt it was "super refreshing" to take a step back from modern society.

The Halls (Image via Instagram/@linasofiahall)
When asked about the lessons learnt from Back to the Frontier, Jereme noted that he developed a different take on food after the show.

"We appreciate it. We don't waste as much. Out there, you are very limited. So, we look at it and how we eat and why we eat differently," he explained.

The Back to the Frontier alum added that they had to learn the art of preserving food, as they could not afford to let anything go to waste. Lina, on the other hand, understood that her children could be resilient, as they worked cohesively to overcome the setbacks.

Another skill they developed while on the show was "reading each other." Jereme explained that since there were no distractions, they paid more attention to each other's emotions. Consequently, their communication improved, and they came closer as a unit.

"We were able to sit down and talk about our days. Sometimes we took that for granted, and we really just wanted to know exactly how everybody feels, what everybody is doing, what their goals are," Lina expressed.
Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@linasofiahall)
Among the many challenges that the Halls had to encounter was the lack of proper hygiene. With the absence of hot running water and only two pairs of clothes, they were "living in a lot of dirt and dust." Consequently, maintaining hygiene proved to be difficult for the Back to the Frontier stars.

Back to the Frontier also impacted their perspective on animals, as the ones living with them in the show became part of their family. As a result, when they had to decide whether to use them as food, they were affected emotionally. Despite the difficult choices, the Halls appreciated the experience, stating that they would do it all over again if they were given the opportunity.

Back to the Frontier episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.

