The Masked Singer season 13 episode 5 recap: Pearl reveals she is a ghostwriter, while Griffin dedicates his performance to kids

The Masked Singer season 13 returned with episode 5 on March 12, 2024, featuring a Ghostbusters-themed night. The episode showcased masked contestants delivering performances inspired by the iconic sci-fi comedy franchise. The panel, dressed in Ghostbusters uniforms, joined in the fun as they attempted to guess the celebrities behind the masks.

This episode saw Pearl revealing she is a ghostwriter, adding a new layer to the mystery of her identity. Griffin dedicated his performance to kids who have been called “freaks and geeks,” sharing his personal struggles.

Boogie Woogie delivered a standout performance, making him a strong contender, while Space Ranger’s identity was revealed as hip-hop icon Flavor Flav. With only three contestants left in Group B, the competition is intensifying as the season progresses.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 5?

The episode started with Pearl performing. Her clue package included a bar called the Treasure Trove, a wanted poster, a neon moon sign, and a football formation board. She shared that she had a tough childhood and ran away to start fresh before high school. During her performance of [Don’t Fear] The Reaper by Blue Öyster Cult, Pearl impressed with a gritty and powerful vocal performance.

Her extra clue was presented through a Ghostbusters-inspired reveal, where the Men in Black displayed “Best Seller” on the back of a jacket. Pearl stated,

“I am a bit of a ghostwriter myself as I have put pen to paper.”

The Masked Singer panelists debated her identity, with Rita Ora guessing Joan Jett, Ken Jeong suggesting Madonna, and Robin Thicke considering Melissa Etheridge. Griffin’s performance followed, and his clue package revealed his deep connection to Ghostbusters, saying he "played that soundtrack on repeat as a kid.”

He mentioned his passion for Broadway and recalled being teased as a “geek” and “loser.” The package included an image of a bat and a video camera, hinting at possible directing experience.

He performed Disturbia by Rihanna on The Masked Singer, delivering a theatrical and haunting rendition. The panel praised his vocals and stage presence. His extra clue came from McKenna Grace, who appeared on-screen and said,

“Not only is Griffin an incredible performer, but an incredible person.”

She also referred to him as a “dad on set,” leading the panel to speculate about actors who have played her father in past projects. Rita guessed Freddie Prinze Jr., Ken suggested Jason Segel, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it might be Robert Pattinson. However, James Van Der Beek, who played McKenna’s father on CSI: Cyber, emerged as a strong possibility.

Boogie Woogie delivered a standout performance on The Masked Singer, with judges praising his act. His clue package hinted at children’s entertainment, a connection to saving lives, and symbols such as a telescope, a star, and tap shoes.

He sang Radioactive by Imagine Dragons, displaying a powerful voice. Guest clue giver Ernie Hudson provided another hint, revealing that Boogie Woogie holds a Doctorate of Medical Science.

The Masked Singer panel guessed that the performer could be Neil Patrick Harris, George Clooney, or Jason Mraz, but Andy Grammer seemed like the strongest guess due to his uplifting music and references to saving lives. Next, Space Ranger performed with high energy. His clue package included a life-changing vehicle, odd jobs before fame, and a game-changing idea developed in a moving van.

Other visual hints included a crown, a DJ pad, and a reference to a “beastly band of boys.” His performance of Cleanin’ Up the Town by The Busboys was lively, and his signature “Yeahhh” provided a major clue to his identity.

His extra clue was a globe, referencing worldwide tours. The panel debated his identity, with Robin Thicke guessing Tracy Morgan and Ken Jeong suggesting DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg identified him as Flavor Flav, based on his distinct voice and presence. After the voting, Space Ranger was eliminated from The Masked Singer, confirming the panel’s guess. Before unmasking, he gave one final clue, revealing a pair of legendary white shades. He said,

“When you shine as bright as I have, sometimes, you just gotta go incognito.”

Once unmasked, Flavor Flav was revealed as the performer behind Space Ranger. The panel and audience celebrated his presence, acknowledging his impact on hip-hop and entertainment.

The Masked Singer continues to air Wednesdays at 8:00 PM on FOX.

