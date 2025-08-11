The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss gets candid about marriage crisis and health issues

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss recently opened up about the challenges in her marriage and the issues revolving around her journey toward motherhood. In an interview with DoctorOz, posted on August 11, 2025, the Bravo star and her husband, Todd Tucker, shed light on how they navigated their relationship struggles amid infertility issues.While Kandi fought her own battles, processing the emotional toll of not being able to become a mother, Todd faced his share of obstacles. In the same interview, he expressed that, as Kandi's partner, it upset him to watch her go through it all.Later, the pair also spoke about their decision to go public with their personal trials and tribulations, with Kandi explaining that she was an &quot;open book&quot; and did not want people to misinterpret her experiences. Consequently, she wanted to lay it all out and avoid speculation.The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple even spoke to an OBGYN specialist, discussing the challenges of living with fibroids and their effects on fertility.The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss says she is a solution-oriented person and does not want to focus on the problem View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple began by reflecting on their marriage, noting how cracks started to emerge in their relationship after they became a long-distance couple for a few months. Moreover, Kandi's infertility added to the tension, pushing their marriage to the brink. However, the problems resolved themselves after the couple reunited.Kandi then explained that she and Todd came up with a solution to ensure their marriage survived despite their busy schedules.&quot;Basically, we will not go more than two weeks without being together. It's mandatory, one of us has to figure out how to get to the other within the two weeks,&quot; she expressed.However, even then, one issue remained: Kandi's infertility. When asked about it, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained that she has had a long history with fibroids and multiple surgeries to remove them. She was told that those operations left her with scar tissue, which prevented her from becoming pregnant.Kandi Burruss (Image via Getty)Todd chimed in, commenting on the emotional toll it took on Kandi. However, Kandi clarified that she was more of a &quot;solutions person,&quot; which was why she preferred focusing on finding a fix rather than fretting over the issue.When questioned about going public with the pregnancy journey, Kandi said:&quot;Mainly because I feel like I never want to have things that people can throw at my face or bring up and feel like they blasted me.&quot;Later in the interview, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recalled her struggles with fibroids, stating that despite the surgeries, she continued to suffer, to the point where her blood level was so low she had to be given a transfusion.Kandi Burruss at the Marie Claire Power Play (Image via Getty)The OBGYN specialist on set commented on Kandi's situation, noting that although common, fibroids could be challenging to deal with. She explained that in Kandi's case, since she had undergone multiple surgeries, it increased her chances of creating adhesions, which further meddled with her pregnancy journey.Kandi shared that her situation became more complicated when doctors found a fibroid in her uterus, as it occupied the space meant for the fetus to grow. However, despite the setbacks, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was determined to find a solution and embark on her motherhood journey soon.The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes can be streamed on Peacock.