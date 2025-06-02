The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 13 recap - Porsha and Drew try to reconcile while the ladies head to a group trip

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 13, Chapter 1: RESET, premiered on Bravo on June 1, 2025. It kicked off the cast's trip to Grenada, where they tried to address and resolve the issues between them before they damaged their relationships. Porsha and Drew's feud took center stage as they clashed with each other two times.

Ad

The two Housewives shared the rumors they had heard about each other. While they did apologize to each other, things between them still looked shaky. This came after Porsha said that she wasn't expecting friendship from Drew during a dinner conversation with the group.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode also saw Kelli ask Drew and Shamea to resolve the issues between them at their first dinner in Grenada. While Porsha supported Shamea, she also urged Drew to move on from their fight.

Ad

Trending

What happened on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 13?

Ad

In The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 13, the ladies decided to work on their unresolved issues before heading over for the trip. One of the issues was the clash between Drew and Porsha, which began after Drew had interactions with Porsha's ex, Dennis. While Porsha refused to address the interaction to the camera, she still held a grudge against Drew.

In the latest episode, the two Housewives met for a coffee to clear the air between them. However, they ended up discussing rumors about each other that the other person didn't like. Porsha told Drew that she had heard a rumor about her from Dennis. She claimed that Dennis told her Drew was dating a man named "Black."

Ad

During the conversation, Drew accused Porsha of deflecting certain conversations because of her toxic divorce. However, the latter walked away, leading to their unresolved tension being carried over to their trip.

The trip to Grenada and an apology

Ad

The episode then shifted to the cast preparing for their trip to Grenada — the season’s first international getaway. The trip saw several chaotic events, including lost luggage and a game to determine room assignments.

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members sat for their first dinner of the trip, Kelli asked Drew and Shamea to resolve the problems between them. Porsha also chimed in on the conversation, supporting Shamea. She also urged Drew to move on from their earlier fight, allowing the two to bury the hatchet.

Ad

However, Kelli claimed that Drew had problems with everyone at the table except for Cynthia. This triggered the unresolved issues that Porsha and Drew had at the coffee shop.

An apology from both sides

Ad

Porsha admitted she could have handled their situation during the season premiere more gracefully. Drew appreciated the acknowledgment, but Porsha noted that she didn't expect to be friends with Drew.

Porsha then urged Drew to admit she was dating a man named “Black,” hoping to squash the rumors linking Drew to her ex, Dennis. However, Drew refused, explaining that acknowledging any relationship — even just a rumor — could negatively impact her ongoing divorce proceedings.

Ad

Drew tried to turn the tables and asked Porsha how she would feel if people started spreading rumors of her dating Ralph simply because they filmed together. Since this triggered Porsha, Kellie stepped in and urged everyone to hit pause and reset.

Eventually, Drew apologized to Porsha for not having a talk with her before filming with her ex. The apology seemingly put their feud to rest.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More