The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 9 recap: Porsha clashes with Angela while Brit helps her mom move out

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 9, titled Blame It on the Henry was released on May 4, 2025. It saw Porsha and Angela clash some more before trying to hash things out by the end of the episode. It also saw Brit and her sister help their mom move out of her house. The episode also featured Angela getting into an argument with Brit as well as Shamea.

Angela told her husband what Porsha had said about him when she accused him of cheating on Angela. She told him that she didn't believe Porsha, which led to the two of them having a confrontation.

Later, Porsha and Angela apologized to each other for what they had said about the other's husband and made up. Brit, meanwhile, helped her mother move out because she was selling the reality star's childhood home. As she and her sister emptied the house, they went through some bittersweet memories of the house.

What happened between Angela and Porsha on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 9?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode started with Porsha and Angela explaining their side of the story to their friends. Porsha spoke about Angela and said that she thought Angela was asleep when she spoke about the latter's husband. Porsha noted that her castmate wasn't asleep because she eavesdropped on Porsha's conversation with the other ladies.

According to Porsha, Angela came down to argue with her about things that Porsha didn't think were said with ill intentions.

Angela, meanwhile, told her husband, Charles, her side of the story, starting with Porsha's claim that Charles had gone around with another woman in New York.

"You're (Charles) just so easy to f*ck. Anybody can f*ck Charles. She can f*ck you," Angela said.

She told him that when she confronted Porsha about the claims, she left the scene politely. This, according to Angela, proved that there was no truth to what Porsha was saying.

Towards the end of the episode, Angela and Porsha hashed things out. When Angela asked Porsha why she said those things about her husband, she said she didn't say anything, adding that Angela was supposed to be asleep. Eventually, she accepted that it was her fault and apologized for her comments about Angela's husband, and they made up.

Brit helped her mom move out of her house on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 9

Brit and her sister helped her mom pack things so that she could move out. While doing so, she reminisced how her dad held the family together and how he brought the house in the 80s.

During a The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional, Brit said that she didn't like that her mother was selling the house. She said that she wanted the house to be passed down through generations.

Brit then called her sister Tiara and told her how she missed her while packing up their old home. Tiara said she wished she was there, to which Cher teared up and called her out for being distant. This followed with Brit going into another confessional to say that Cher, took their father's death the hardest, while Tiara started becoming distant.

She said that Cher didn't understand them because she always had their mother to lean on. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member added that it was about time Cher moved on and embraced the new changes in each of their lives.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 come out at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

