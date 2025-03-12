The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Brandi Glanville opened up about her health battle and facial disfigurement

RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville, 52, shared an update on her health struggles on March 9, 2025, detailing her symptoms on X. Glanville expressed frustration over her condition, revealing that doctors have been unable to provide answers.

Ad

"I have painful lumps.1 in jaw bone area, 1 on side of neck & 1 in back of neck," she wrote.

She further added,

"I have chills & a constant oily foul tasting drainage from face into mouth. It's acidic & is eating away at my teeth."

Despite these symptoms, she noted that doctors have told her she is "fine." Glanville has been going through this health issue for a long time now, spending a lot of money in search of treatment. Her struggle has led her to get help from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, known for his work on the show Botched.

Ad

Trending

Glanville is still waiting for further biopsy results, which could take up to six weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville's ongoing health struggles

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has been open about the challenges she faces in dealing with her health. On March 7, she admitted on X,

"I've been faking it, I'm f**king miserable. My face is worse than ever. It's literally melted away."

In her attempts to find relief, Glanville noted that doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center initially helped by placing her on IV antibiotics and fungal medication.

Ad

"When drs at Cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better. I looked normal but I couldn't afford to stay on them," she shared.

Financial constraints forced her to consult doctors outside her insurance, though she mentioned that the doctors at Kaiser "had no clue." She added that she needed her "life to change," and that is her real life health update.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite undergoing neck and face biopsies with Dr. Dubrow, she shared that while "no cancer" was detected, she is still awaiting a complete diagnosis. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Glanville has also spent over $70,000 over the past year attempting to resolve her condition.

"I don't socialize. I don't go out and I'm just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me," she wrote.

Ad

Seeking answers and coping with uncertainty

Ad

Throughout her health battle, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Glanville has shared concerns about a suspected "parasite" that she believes is affecting her face. She described feeling it move under her skin, saying it felt like "tiny bubbles bursting."

"I feel like it's s***ing or having babies in my face," she shared.

Glanville has seen multiple doctors, but finding a resolution has been difficult.

Ad

"I'm not getting my hopes up anymore," she said.

While her symptoms temporarily improved with few medications, they would worsen once she stopped taking them. She also mentioned that her health issues have impacted her personal life, limiting her social life. In addition to her health struggles, Glanville is also dealing with the emotional stress of supporting her best friend, who has been in the ICU for two weeks.

Ad

Despite these challenges, Glanville remains determined to find the cause of her health problems. As she continues to await her biopsy results, she is seeking both medical assistance and emotional support.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing every Tuesday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback