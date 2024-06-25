The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The anticipation for season 19, episode 9, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is at its peak following a physical altercation between Danielle and Jennifer in the previous episode. A trailer attached at the end of episode 8 provided a glimpse into what viewers can expect next.

In the trailer, Jennifer urges Teresa not to have a relationship with Danielle after she hits her head with a glass. Teresa, however, defends Danielle, insisting that she hasn't done anything wrong to her. Additionally, tensions are shown escalating between Jenn Fessler and Rachel in other scenes, and Joe Gorga is seen officiating his cousin's marriage.

Three major takeaways from the trailer of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9

1) Joe Gorga officiates his cousin's marriage

Fans who follow the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Instagram are aware that Joe got ordained last year in September 2023, earning the title to officiate marriages. In the trailer of episode 9, viewers saw Joe Gorga officiating Melissa's cousin's gay wedding.

Fans of the show also know of Joe's side hustle of comedy. The trailer saw him cracking a joke on the stage. He said:

"When I met you, I said, look at this good-looking guy. And I said 'How are the ladies? You must be knocking' em dead.'"

With that, the crowd burst out laughing. But officiating his cousin's wedding was also emotional for Joe, as apparent in the sneak peek video of the episode put out on BravoTV.

The clip shows Joe getting emotional about the fact that his sister, Teresa, won't attend his children's wedding. In the confessional, he said:

"My nieces will be getting married, and I’m not gonna be there."

This confession comes after the Georgas and the Giudices had an on-and-off relationship before they fell out indefinitely in season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

2) Jennifer asks Teresa not to be friends with Danielle

The trailer of the upcoming episode also saw Jennifer sitting down with Teresa and Jenn Fessler. This comes after episode 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 saw Danielle and Jennifer get into an argument so heated that it culminated in a physical altercation between the two.

In the trailer, Jennifer and Teresa were seen talking about what went down between them at Teresa's backyard party. The trailer shows Jennifer trying to stop Teresa from being friends with Danielle. When Teresa said Danielle hadn't done anything wrong to her. Jennifer said:

"I don't care who it is, somebody punches you upside the head, I'm not gonna f*cking like them."

It was Jennifer who started the physical altercation because she was the one to first shove Danielle, which was followed by Danielle smacking the glass of her drink into Jennifer's head. Teresa saw what happened, so only the upcoming episode can tell if Teresa takes Danielle's side or that of Jennifer.

3) Jenn Fessler and Rachel fight

Jenn Fessler was seen in a rift with Margaret and Rachel in episode 4 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. This was because of her choice to be friends with Teresa, despite her friends Margaret and Rachel's feud with her.

Jenn and Rachel from The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Images via Instagram/@jennfessler, @rachelfuda)

They sat Jenn down and told her that they felt hurt by her actions. Rachel even shed tears talking about how close she felt to Jenn. The trailer of the upcoming episode saw Jenn yelling at Rachel, when Rachel asked why she was yelling at her, Jenn said:

"Because you stormed off."

A statement that caused Rachel to storm off again. Now it is for fans to see what this altercation was exactly about.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET.