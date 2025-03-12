 The Traitors US star Danielle Reyes admits that it’s “heartbreaking” how her journey ended with Britney Haynes’ vote in the finale

The Traitors US season 3 concluded with a finale on March 6, 2025, that saw Big Brother legend Danielle Reyes facing elimination. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 11, 2025, Danielle spoke about her experience and reflected on her exit from the competition.

She shared her thoughts about the moment when Britney Haynes voted to banish her. Danielle said:

"I told her, “Look, if we ever play again, I'm not going to come after you, but I'll be looking at you. Because I'll be waiting for it. I just hate the way it ended. I feel like our story, it is just so heartbreaking. I really wanted her at the end."

This was not the first time Danielle faced elimination, as she also experienced a loss in Big Brother season 3 and Big Brother Reindeer Games. Her exit from The Traitors involved challenges related to her connection with Britney.

The Traitors US star Danielle reflects on the vote and her relationship with Britney

In the finale of The Traitors US, Danielle addressed Britney's explanation about voting her out, where Britney claimed that she was influenced by a signal from fellow cast member Dolores Catania.

"I told Britney straight up, I said, 'Britney, even if you voted, I don't hold that against you. You voted for self-preservation, and I totally get it,'" Danielle shared.

Danielle mentioned that her focus was on the decision of becoming part of the game rather than personal betrayal. She also expressed her feelings about trusting Britney despite their history.

"When you trust someone so much, and it's almost, and I hate to say the word betrayal because I was a Traitor, but it was more of a, I think I hate myself for believing in her, and I should have known better," she said.

Danielle added that there are no hard feelings between her and Britney now. The two have since discussed the situation and addressed their past misunderstandings. She said that they cried and "hugged it out," and everything is good between them.

Danielle on watching the season and looking ahead

After watching The Traitors US season 3, Danielle shed light on how she analyzed her gameplay and relationships from a different perspective.

"When I was watching it, I was laughing at myself so much. It was so cringey with the shaking and crying. I was like, 'Oh my God, look at me!'" she admitted.

Despite the ending, she appreciated seeing the moments she hadn't been aware of during filming, especially Britney's confessionals. Regarding her future in reality TV, Danielle mentioned that if she gets called on another show, she plans to play just as "hard and hope for a win."

She compared her journey to that of fellow reality star Cirie Fields, noting that it was her fourth show, just as Cirie had competed on Survivor four times before winning on The Traitors. Danielle said that she always felt like a "maid of honor, never a bride." She shared that it was "tough" competing on these shows.

In the finale, Dylan, Gabby, Dolores, and Ivar chose to end the game together, splitting the prize of $204,300. It marked the first time four Faithfuls won together on The Traitors US.

Fans can watch the previous episodes of The Traitors US currently streaming on Peacock.

