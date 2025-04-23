“This was our chance”- Battle Camp contestant Kyle gets emotional over Morgan’s elimination

Battle Camp is the new Netflix game show with players from different reality TV universes. It's got people from shows like The Circle, Selling the OC, and The Mole. Released on April 23 with all 10 episodes, Battle Camp showcased gameplay that tested the players' physical and mental strength.

Episode 8 of the show was titled Loose Lips Sink Ships and saw Morgan from the Bears team eliminated. It came after Kyle from the Bears strategized to get Trey eliminated, who was from the Eagles team. Morgan was sent home after the pin on the spinning wheel stopped at her name. After this, Kyle, in a conversation with his teammate QT, got emotional and said:

"This was our chance. This was it."

He referred to their chance of getting an Eagles member out. It had failed because, despite having Trey's name on the spinning wheel multiple times, the pin had stopped at Morgan's name.

What Kyle said after Morgan's elimination on the Battle Camp episode 8

After Morgan was eliminated, Kyle sat down with his teammate and fellow The Circle mate, QT, and regretted not taking out Trey. He added that they worked so hard to get Trey's team members to vote for him, yet no one from their team was sent home. Kyle teared up as he said this.

QT consoled him, saying she knew how tough it felt. She added that it was hard to see the path ahead, but there was one.

"They still have a person on their team that they all can't stand, and he still can't stand them," she added.

She also stated that they will continue to try to eliminate each other. Kyle disagreed with QT and said that he didn't think things would work in their favor, as he believed this was their last chance. QT again reminded him that Trey didn't like any of those people. He also knew that he couldn't win with all of those people still in the game because they would continue to target him.

"They're all gunning for him," she said.

She further said there were so many cracks in their team that anything could happen. As QT said all these things, Kyle sat down and teared up. This cut to a Battle Camp confessional with QT, where she said Kyle was an emotional player. He didn't think three steps ahead like she and Shubham did.

She thought his emotional nature would catch up with him sooner or later, and she needed to stay out of the crossfire.

What the Eagles had to say about Trey not getting eliminated from Battle Camp episode 8

Back at the Eagles camp, Lorenzo told Nick and Chase that what Trey did was sneaky. He then went out of the camp to check if Trey was around. After not spotting him anywhere, Lorenzo returned, and they all resumed talking.

Chase believed that Trey was the one who was going to get them all out of there, and he knew it. Chase told them Trey wasn't going to go for the Bears. He added,

"And then he's going to be like, 'I'm just playing the game, guys."

Georgia reminded them that it was the nature of the place, one had to either go for it, or people were going to go for them. She noted that what was great was the fact that one of them went home. Chase said it would be a tense night with Trey staying in the same cabin.

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to stream on Netflix.

