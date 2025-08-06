"Too precious to be a last meal" - Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out panelist Maneet Chauhan on Tracey's tuna and pork dish

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, hosted by Brian Malarkey, is a culinary contest where a new group of chefs compete each week for a $25,000 cash prize. In episode 8 of the show, Executive Chef Tracey Cenami had to prepare her &quot;last meal on earth&quot; to impress judge Maneet Chauhan. Tracey presented her with tuna dip and pork rinds, which Maneet was unsure about.&quot;It seems too precious to be a last meal. Flavor and texture, this is what this dish gets. The capers and sundried tomatoes, olive, and even the white bean puree, it's smooth, it's delicious, but it seems like an elevated game day dish to me, while the game is waiting for the earth to [perish],&quot; she commented.Chef Tracey was up against Chef Adam Pawlak, Chef Demetrius Brown, and Chef Natalia Rosario in the July 1, 2025, episode of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out. In the first round of the challenge, each contestant was tasked with creating their &quot;dream last meal on earth&quot; within 30 minutes. While the participants started with a set plan in mind, they faced multiple hurdles along the way.Chef Tracey had prepared a tuna niçoise dip with a white bean purée, smoked paprika aioli, and pork rinds for the round. While Maneet appreciated the overall concept of the dish, she pointed out that it lacked in several ways and was also overly salty.Tracey takes a risk by preparing an unconventional niçoise salad in episode 8 of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the contestants' introductions, Brian explained the challenge to them, stating that they each needed to create their version of a &quot;last meal on earth&quot; within 30 minutes. The host then revealed the catch by showing them the pantry, which was stocked with only canned, freeze-dried, and foraged items. Additionally, the gas and power lines were cut, leaving them with only microwaves to use.However, the contestants could use their $25,000 fund to purchase other &quot;heat sources,&quot; including a blowtorch, a panini press, and a two-in-one camp stove. To win the items, the chefs had to participate in a silent auction and bid to get the first pick.Since Tracey placed the lowest bid with just $1,000, she was not allowed to purchase anything and had only the microwave to work with. With the auction out of the way, the contestants were given a minute to shop, after which they started cooking.Tracey immediately went with tuna and pork rinds, hoping to give her dish multiple layers of texture. Speaking to the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out cameras, she explained her game plan.&quot;I don't have a good source to cook anything, so maybe I don't have to cook anything. I feel like I can create something really tasty from the pantry without having to use the microwave,&quot; she explained.Chef Tracey from Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (Image via Instagram/@tshepos)With limited resources, she decided to prepare a tuna niçoise dip instead of the traditional niçoise salad, as the latter would require fresh greens, which she did not have. To elevate the taste of the plain canned tuna, Tracey added olives, capers, and some mayonnaise to it. Additionally, she mixed a paste of beans, chili, and oil into the fish.Shortly after, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host brought out a &quot;golden refrigerator,&quot; which was stocked with fresh ingredients. He then revealed that he highest bidder could have the refrigerator all to themselves, or contestants could also team up and split the prize. Tracey teamed up with Natalia, but refused to pay more than $2,000, allowing her opponents to win the fridge.&quot;We're halfway through our time. That is, to me, is not a smart gameplay to completely change everything halfway through the 30 minutes,&quot; she said in a Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out confessional.Maneet Chauhan (Image via Getty)After the challenge concluded, Brian welcomed Maneet onto the stage to taste the dishes. While reviewing Tracey's dish, Maneet pointed out that the niçoise salad was a miss, as she expected it to have some &quot;freshness&quot; with the added greens. She further explained that the canned tuna, briny olives, and salted capers made the dish &quot;very, very salty.&quot;However, at the same time, the Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out judge praised the overall taste of the dish.Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out episodes are available for streaming on HBO Max.