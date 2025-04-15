“Tyler and I are still happily” - Love on the Spectrum’s Madison shares major update with fans

Love on the Spectrum season 3 star Madison Marilla recently provided fans with a relationship update, revealing that she and boyfriend Tyler White are still going strong. In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, April 13, Madison shared:

Ad

“Tyler and I are still happily in love and nearing nine months of us being together, and Tax Day [Tuesday, April 15] will mark nine months.”

She was also grateful for the outpouring of support.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the fans, along with my friends and family, who have been giving me a lot of positive support and recognition,” Madison added.

Ad

Trending

The Netflix series chronicled people on the autism spectrum as they dealt with the difficulties of dating and forming relationships. During season 3, Madison, 27, joined the show and met Tyler, 28. Their relationship grew stronger throughout the series, and the couple is still together.

Madison and Tyler's journey on Love on the Spectrum

Ad

Madison Marilla from Boston, Massachusetts, was one of the new cast members introduced in Love on the Spectrum season 3. Madison, who was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, OCD, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder at an early age, contributed her unique takeaways on relationships and dating.

She is self-sufficient and likes to watch Disney films, listen to country music, and collect American Girl Dolls. She was paired with Tyler White, a wedding DJ from Arkansas who also has Asperger’s syndrome.

Ad

Their connection was immediate. On their first date in Love on the Spectrum, Tyler impressed Madison with his ability to identify the musical key of any country song she mentioned.

“I got butterflies and felt sparks upon meeting him,” Madison told Netflix’s Tudum.

She continued:

“When I noticed his cowboy hat and boots, I knew there would be a common interest in country music.”

Ad

Ad

Their shared interests and mutual understanding contributed to the development of their bond. Tyler stated early in the season that he wanted to be Madison’s “Prince Charming.” The two were soon shown going on multiple dates, singing together, and sharing their first kiss on camera. Throughout the seven episodes, their relationship progressed steadily, capturing the audience's attention.

What happened after the Love on the Spectrum

After filming wrapped on Love on the Spectrum season 3, Madison and Tyler continued to grow closer. According to In Touch Weekly reports, on April 14, 2025, Madison relocated from the Boston area to Plant City, Florida, to be near Tyler. Since then, the two have celebrated several milestones together. Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Madison described their dates and celebrations.

Ad

“For my birthday in September, Tyler took me out to the Cheesecake Factory and shopping, and he got me a new American Girl doll. For Tyler’s birthday in February, we went to Busch Gardens,” she said.

She added that he also took her to stores such as the Disney Store and the American Girl Store during Christmas. The couple also gave their first Christmas performance together, singing duets for their families.

Ad

Ad

For Halloween, Madison said they participated in trick-or-treating at their church recreation center, where Tyler DJ’d the event — something they now plan to do annually. For Valentine’s Day, Tyler again took Madison to the Cheesecake Factory. On April 6, Tyler shared his own Instagram post about their relationship.

“So happy to share that @madison_marilla and I are still together,” he wrote.

In his caption, he referenced Genesis 2:18 and said he had prayed for years for a partner who shared his faith and values.

Ad

“We help each other through our struggles, and boy do we love going on dates together,” he added.

Madison’s April 13 video update included a moment where she introduced a dancing hippo toy wearing a graduation cap and gown. She mentioned that she and Tyler had something to celebrate. She then pressed its paw and danced along to Celebration by Kool & The Gang.

Fans can stream Love on the Spectrum season 3 exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More