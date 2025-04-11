“We are still seeing each other”: Love on the Spectrum’s Connor admits he’s still dating Georgie

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025, bringing a fresh group of singles on the autism spectrum to the screen in search of meaningful connections. One of the pairings of the season was between Connor and Georgie, whose chemistry and shared interests resonated with viewers.

While Connor’s initial date in the season with Kate didn’t progress, things took a different turn when he met Georgie. Their first meeting at Piedmont Park in Atlanta marked the beginning of their connection. They quickly bonded over their love for The Dragon Prince, appreciation for old-fashioned things, and a shared understanding of life with siblings.

From their first hug to the conversations they shared, the interaction between the two took place with ease. Since filming ended, their bond has grown according to Connor. In a recent update shared with Tudum on April 11, 2025, Connor confirmed his relationship status,

“I am happy to report we are still seeing each other,” he shared.

While Georgie echoed the same on Instagram, sharing a photo of them with their pets.

Love on the Spectrum star Connor on building a bond over shared interests with Georgie

Connor’s journey on Love on the Spectrum season 3 changed when he met Georgie in episode 2. Their date took place at Piedmont Park, where they greeted each other and began talking. They discussed topics like bird-watching, their families, and a shared interest in animated shows.

“We both like The Dragon Prince. We both have taste in old-fashioned things,” Connor said during his confessional.

While sitting near the pond, they talked about growing up in large families. Connor mentioned that he sometimes felt unheard at home, and Georgie, who is the oldest in her family, said she could understand that. The conversation continued as Connor asked Georgie what she was looking for in a partner.

Georgie said that she had never been on a date before and found it difficult to describe what she expected.

“Yeah… I know what you mean. I didn’t know what to think, how to feel,” Connor replied.

Toward the end of the date in Love on the Spectrum, they played a round of croquet, and Connor asked if they could meet again. Georgie agreed, and they hugged before leaving.

“Happy as a clam… don’t tell my mom, but I like her. I really like her,” Connor shared.

Relationship update after filming wrapped

Following their experience on the show Love on the Spectrum, Connor and Georgie have stayed in touch and continued spending time together. Connor told Tudum that they are still "seeing each other." Georgie also posted a photo on Instagram of the two holding their pets, with the caption:

“Connor and I are still together and having a great time. I can’t wait to see him again soon.”

In the comments, Connor replied with a heart emoji and the words, and added “Can’t wait to see you soon.” Georgie recently joined him for his birthday celebration. Connor has also been preparing for the future, with his family planning to build a cottage called Falcon Perch, though construction hasn’t started yet.

Despite the delay, he shared that he remains focused on personal growth and strengthening their connection. Reflecting on his and Georgie's early days, Connor mentioned in the interview with Tudum that he asked the show creator to show him leaving their first date to the song Cats in the Cradle,

“That song talks about a boy becoming a man. It felt right for the setting we were in,” he explained.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Love on the Spectrum season 3 currently streaming on Netflix.

