“Was a dream for me”- LEGO Masters winner Sage shares her experience of incorporating fashion with the toy game 

The finale episode of LEGO Masters season 5 was released on July 28, 2025. It saw Sage and Ian, the sibling duo, taking home the title after winning against brothers, Ben and Michael, and the coach and band director, Anthony, and Joe. Sage and Ian's wizard-themed construction won over Ben and Michael's sci-fi-themed creation and Anthony and Joe's dancing lady. After their win, Sage and Ian headed to The LEGO Group's headquarters in Denmark to showcase their LEGO building skills. Ian revealed on the show that he wanted to work at the toy company by designing sets for them, which would be sold across their stores globally. Sage, on the other hand, had talked about her interest in fashion in episode 7 of the season, which was released on July 7, 2025. The episode, titled Masquerade, had the contestants build designer masks out of LEGO pieces. During the episode, Sage said, &quot;It was cool how you could come up with something that no one has ever seen before. That was definitely a dream for me.&quot; More on what LEGO Masters season 5 winners Sage and Ian said about their potential careers During the fashion-themed episode of the season, Sage's inclination towards design and creativity shone out as she custom-designed her masquerade mask and garnered praise for it. Their design for the fashion episode, called Guardian of the Forest, was also ranked among the top two designs. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I thought it was so cool how you can incorporate fashion with LEGO and wear it,&quot; Sage said during the episode. She also shared that it was &quot;fun&quot; to walk down the runway with her brother next to her. She said it was good that she wasn't able to see him through the mask because if she saw him, she wouldn't have been able to control her laughter. For Sage, it was &quot;cool&quot; to be able to come up with something nobody had ever seen. As for Ian, when the LEGO Masters judges, Amy Corbett, the design manager and product lead at The LEGO Group, and Jamie Berard, the set designer for the toy-company, announced that Sage and Ian were going to go to Denmark to the company's headquarters, Ian said, &quot;It’s home of the brick, so that is going to be so cool.&quot;Talking about the time management skills that LEGO Masters season 5 instilled in them, the 19-year-old Sage said that while on the show, they had multiple jobs in one day. They had to ensure they had enough time to finish each one of them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe sibling duo also discussed their experience on the LEGO Masters finale episode, when they were building their wizard-themed piece called Our Story. During this final run, the makers of the show surprised the contestants by inviting their family members. Sage and Ian were also visited by their mother and two brothers. The 21-year-old Ian said it was surreal for him to see his family there because he was used to building only for himself. When he saw them, he realized who he was building all those pieces for; it was for his family. During the finale episode, the arm of their wizard kept falling off because the joint it was anchored on wasn't strong enough. Referring to the problem, Ian said that the situation was intense because they were trying to stabilize the falling arm. However, they were relieved after their family hugged them. For more updates on Sage and Ian from LEGO Masters season 5, fans can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @sage__abigail, and @bricktacular_build.