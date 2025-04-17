“We have a bond that’s so strong”- Million Dollar Secret stars Cara, Sydnee, Sam, and Corey reflect on their friendship after the show

The coveted Netflix reality TV show Million Dollar Secret concluded on April 9, 2025. The intense finale episode saw Cara crowned the season winner as she tactfully deceived Sam, Corey, and Sydnee, the other three finalists. After the show, these stars appeared in interviews and podcasts to discuss and reflect on their experiences during the show and update them on their lives after.

Cara, Sam, Sydnee, and Corey appeared together in an Access Hollywood interview published on April 15. Revealing what they were like after the show ended, the winner of the season, Cara, shared:

"We have a bond that's so strong."

Sydnee shared how they had gotten to know each other through group chats, while Sam revealed how they sometimes shared random things in their group.

What Cara, Sydnee, Corey, and Sam revealed about their friendships after Million Dollar Secret

The interviewer mentioned that Million Dollar Secret was a once-in-a-lifetime experience only those twelve people had. They were asked what their connections looked like since the show started filming and if they kept in touch.

Sam revealed that they had a big group chat and talked regularly. She also said that they shared random things, to which Corey said:

"Sometimes more than others, I won't say names."

Sydnee mentioned that Sam was always hyping everyone up in the group chat and that it was wonderful. After Cara mentioned the strength of their bond, Sydnee stated that everybody there realized nothing that happened in the game was personal.

She further explained that the Million Dollar Secret captivity held them for three weeks without their phones in a game of high intensity, which put them in "hot situations" from the time they woke up to the time they went to bed. She added that they suddenly returned to their lives when they got out of the show.

"Which is crazy, and nobody else understands that experience."

She added that they did have sour feelings towards some of their co-contestants for their moves in the game, but as time went by and they started to truly get to know each other, it was a different ball game, and their harsh feelings for each other disappeared.

"Until the confessionals come out," Sam joked.

Sydnee agreed and joked that those made them reevaluate their friendship. She told Corey that he couldn't hold against her what she said about him in the Million Dollar Secret confessionals.

The interviewer then asked if any funny moments happened during the filming. Corey said the most hilarious thing for him was when they did the eating challenge, and Chris was on his team. He thought it was funny how he ate. Sam, Cara, and Sydnee agreed.

Sam then said that she hoped they did bloopers or something that showed how Sydnee said she was hungry numerous times. Sam claimed that Sydnee did that the entire time on the show and hoped that someone captured that. She also called Sydnee the hungriest person she had ever met.

Corey also mocked Jamie's last moments on the show when she was angry, and Cara agreed that everybody on the cast fought. Sharing her own funny experience, Sydnee revealed that she felt like Cara rubbed off on her because she wasn't an otherwise clumsy person but was acting like that with Cara around.

For more updates on Sam, Cara, Sydnee, and Corey's lives, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow them on their official Instagram accounts - @sammysep, @caralidia, @sydnee.falkner, and @1coreyniles.

