"We can't get married": 90 Day Fiancé star Joan reveals why Greg must pay dowry

Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired on March 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The reality show follows couples navigating international relationships, visa processes, and cultural expectations as they decide whether to marry within 90 days.

In this episode, Joan spoke to her family about her financial struggles with Greg and the dowry requirement in her culture. During a phone conversation, she admitted that Greg was not financially stable, making it difficult for him to afford the dowry. She explained in a confessional,

“Greg has to pay dowry for me in my culture. So if Greg doesn't want to pay the dowry, he's going to be disrespecting my family and also my father's last wishes. And if Greg doesn't pay the dowry, we can't get married.”

The episode also focused on Greg's financial situation and struggles with his living arrangement, as well as conflicts between Joan and Greg’s mother.

90 Day Fiancé: What happened in the conversation between Joan and her family?

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 7, Joan spoke with her family member, Angel, about her situation in the U.S. She revealed that she had initially planned to stay for three to six months but now expected to remain for two years due to Greg’s financial struggles. Joan explained,

“Greg doesn't have the money to buy a house right now.”

Angel advised her to encourage Greg to save and find a job. Joan admitted, “I try,” but also pointed out that Greg did not take work seriously. Angel responded, “Well, that's not right.” Joan later revealed that discussing her situation with her family was difficult.

“Talking to my family about the situation I'm really in here is really stressing me and it's really ashaming because everyone thinks America is the land of opportunities, but this is not it,” she said in a confessional.

When Angel asked about Greg’s stance on the dowry, Joan admitted she had not discussed it with him yet because of their ongoing personal issues. However, she acknowledged that in her culture, the dowry was a necessary step for their marriage. Angel emphasized, “No, it’s not possible ‘cause in our culture. It must be done.”

Joan further explained in a confessional that if Greg refused to pay the dowry, he would be disrespecting her family and going against her father’s last wishes. She added, “He has to man up.”

What else happened in the 90 Day Fiancé episode?

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 7, Greg also addressed his living arrangement with his mother and Joan. A sneak peek showed Greg speaking about the challenges of living with his mother.

“Living with my mom and Joan has its ups and downs sometimes. Sometimes you want a little privacy,” he shared.

Later in 90 Day Fiancé, Greg’s mother asked him to water the garden, and Joan agreed to help. Afterward, Greg expressed frustration in a confessional, explaining that his mother often stayed close to him, limiting his privacy. He said,

“If I go in the garage, she comes in the garage. If I go in the back room, she’s vacuuming the back room. If I'm in the kitchen, she’s cleaning dishes in the kitchen. It's like, what the f***, man?”

Greg revealed that introducing his mother to rideshare deliveries during the pandemic gave him some space. Meanwhile, his mother stated in her confessional that she believed their arrangement was working well.

“He seems a lot happier. In the morning, he’ll be singing, you know, in the morning, dancing. And it’s good. It’s good to see my son happy,” she said.

Greg also admitted that his current living situation affected his intimacy with Joan. He stated that he did not want their private moments to feel scheduled but accepted that he had to adjust.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

