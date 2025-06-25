"We had, like, a quick kiss" — Love Island USA star Amaya opens up to Olandria about her moment with Zak 

Love Island USA season 7 returned with a new episode on June 24, 2025. The segment featured Amaya, who was single and had 24 hours to make a connection with someone new to avoid being dumped from the villa, opening up to Olandria about kissing her partner, Zak, in the previous episode.

"So coming in here, like, you know, I tried my best today and yesterday to talk it out with everyone. So basically, Zak was one of the guys I was talking to today, and during that conversation, we had, like, a quick kiss," Amaya said.

The Love Island USA star explained that she needed to bond with someone, and she did with Zak. However, at the same time, Amaya added that despite sharing a moment with Zak, she was "still exploring" and was open to getting to know the other bombshells (newcomers) at Casa Amor.

Olandria thanked Amaya for going out of her way to open up to her about the kiss and for maintaining a level of transparency. However, while speaking to the cameras, Olandria confessed that she was "anxious," unaware of how things would play out.

She was eventually dumped from the villa after Zak decided to recouple with Amaya during the recoupling ceremony. However, the closing segment of the Love Island USA episode showed her and another evictee, Nic, get in a car, hinting at a potential twist.

Love Island USA bombshell Zak shares he feels like the "villain" for choosing Amaya over Olandria

In one of the segments of the Love Island USA episode, Zak confided in JD that he was more drawn toward Amaya than Olandria. He explained that since Amaya came into Casa Amor as a single islander, he felt less guilty about kissing her. However, he hesitated to do the same with Olandria, especially when he knew she had a strong connection with Taylor back at the main villa.

"I am a bit nervous that this decision I make tonight could change everything, you know," Zak said.

Later in the Love Island USA episode, Olandria's fears came true when she lost her partner, Zak, to Amaya. Zak chose to re-couple with Amaya, leaving Olandria single and ending her journey on the dating series. Watching the female islanders break down in tears over Olandria's elimination, Zak tried to explain his choice and defend himself.

"At the end of the day, I had to go with my gut feeling, what's the best decision for me. She's your homegirl, like, you guys have been together since the journey and, like, to me, like, I feel like a villain... I've done nothing wrong, but losing one of the sisters, I get that, and I apologize I had to do that," Zak said.

Amaya, on the other hand, felt guilty about Olandria's situation and apologized to her, but Olandria assured her she was not angry with her exploring her chances.

While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Huda expressed her disappointment with the outcome, saying Olandria deserved to be on the show more than anyone else. Chelley said she felt "sick" knowing Olandria would have to leave the villa. She called the evictee her "sister" and added that they had each other's backs throughout their journey on the show.

While Olandria bid farewell to the islanders, Zak requested to have a private conversation with her, but she refused, saying:

"You can save the words."

Back at the main villa, Nic was left single and thus eliminated. However, in the closing segment, Olandria pulled up in a car, asking Nic to hop in. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans curious about Nic and Olandria's fate on the show.

Stream Love Island USA episodes exclusively on Peacock.

