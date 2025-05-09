"We did it to ourselves"— The Amazing Race’s Brett comments on him and Mark getting lost in Strasbourg

The Amazing Race season 37 saw Mark and Brett get eliminated from the CBS show on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after they became the last team to reach the pit stop in Strasbourg.

The couple spoke to US Weekly about their elimination on May 8, 2025, and revealed that it was an address mishap that caused a 45-minute delay for them. Brett told the publication that they got confused since two Councils of Europe were in Strasbourg. Mark stated that although they triple-checked to make sure they were going to the right one, they got directions to the wrong place.

"It was a bunch of different buildings. We're like, "Ok, well this has to be in this complex. Where is it?" and we finally realized, "Oh it's the other one." We did it to ourselves," Brett added.

By going to the wrong address, Brett and Mark put themselves 45 minutes behind all the other teams, and they were ultimately eliminated from The Amazing Race season 37 in episode 10.

"The example guy never finished it"— Mark claims that the person showing them how to do the For the Birds challenge didn't show them the example properly on The Amazing Race

While in conversation with the publication, the now eliminated pair chimed in on the last detour task they took part in. They had the option of either opting for For the Birds or Out to Dry, and they picked the first.

However, The Amazing Race season 37 pair noted that the person who showed them a demonstration of what needed to be done didn't show them the complete process until Josiah and Alyssa arrived.

"When we got there, the guy who was the example guy never finished it. Mm. He never finished the whole example," Mark said.

He added that the person would "do the thing, tie it," and then until it, but that there were more steps that he didn't get to. Brett said that they might have missed some steps while assembling it and noted that while they wanted to initially do the laundry challenge, they thought For the Birds would be better since it had less competition.

Speaking about their time on the show, Brett said that The Amazing Race was not a "race" but a marathon. They added that contestants didn't wake up every day feeling their best, but they had to show up.

"And that day, things were not clicking like they were every other day," he added.

Mark and Brett's elimination from The Amazing Race season 37 explored

In episode 10 of the latest season of the CBS reality show, Brett and Mark started the day on the wrong foot. While all the teams got to Strasbourg together after riding on the same train, the two got lost while on their way to the Council of Europe.

This set them back and placed them in the last position while the others continued on their journeys. The two reached Pont Couverts in the last position, where, as part of the Roadblock, one of them had to knock their opponent into the water. Mark lost to Josiah, and since he and Brett were the last on, they faced a 10-minute penalty.

Although they were comparatively quicker during the cheese task, they struggled during the For the Birds detour and were the last to meet the host at the pit spot. Their The Amazing Race season 37 journey came to an end just before the finale, which is set to air on May 15, 2025, on CBS.

Brett and Mark's The Amazing Race season 37 journey can be watched online by streaming episodes of the show on Paramount+.

