"We've kind of been day one supporters" — Love Island USA star Nic's mother approves of his connection with Olandria

On July 11, 2025, Love Island USA Season 7 released the family and friends episode, which saw the islanders reunite with their loved ones. Nic met with his sister, Ella, and mother, Jennifer, while his partner, Olandria, reunited with her mother, Felicia. During a private conversation, Nic's mother revealed how she genuinely felt about his connection with Olandria.

"We've kind of been day one supporters," she said.

Jennifer added that she would develop a "natural connection" with Olandria outside the Love Island USA villa. She also mentioned that she could see the female islander becoming part of the family.

When Nic confessed that Olandria made him laugh and had consistently supported him throughout the ups and downs of his time on the reality show, his mother agreed. She noted that Nic's eyes "illuminated" every time he was around Olandria. Moreover, Jennifer appreciated Olandria's straightforward and righteous personality.

Elsewhere, Olandria's mother, Felicia, told the female islander that she, like the fans of the show, approved of their connection. Nic and Olandria were pleased to have their family's approval, as it helped them feel confident about their connection and their position in the competition.

Love Island USA stars Nic and Olandria learn what the viewers think about their relationship from their loved ones

As soon as Nic's mother and sister entered the villa, Nic got emotional. He told the cameras that he often thought about them, especially on days when he felt down.

While Jennifer told the Love Island USA couple that the fans of the show called them "Nicolandria," Felicia said she was "irritated" by how oblivious they were regarding their connection.

During a private conversation with her mother, Olandria asked if her father was proud of her, and she informed her that he was. Felicia complimented her for handling herself "very well," urging her not to worry about other people's opinions. She further praised the Love Island USA star for wearing "popping" outfits every day.

"Just to have my wing woman, my superwoman here to tell me like, 'Hey, I am so proud of you,' just hearing that, just made me want to, I don't know, hug her so long," Olandria said in a confessional.

In the meantime, Nic learned that his family loved his "bromance" with Ace. They saw the islander as a "straight" and honest person who was not afraid of speaking the truth. Ella added that their father was Nic's "number one hype man."

Elsewhere, Felicia informed Olandria that the Love Island USA fans wanted her to pair with Nic since day one. When Olandria said that she did not even know how Nic felt about her, her mother mentioned that their connection was obvious and that it was Olandria who had been unaware of it.

"I'm glad everybody's supporting me at home," the female islander said.

At the same time, Felicia stated that she initially felt apprehensive about Nic. However, she changed her opinion of him when she tweaked her perspective and tried to understand Nic's actions. When she asked how Olandria genuinely felt about him, the female islander confessed that she "really" liked him.

Elsewhere, Nic's family complimented Olandria's demeanor and her appearance, calling her "beautiful." Shortly after, they hugged the islanders goodbye and took their leave.

Nic, while speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, admitted that he needed the discussion with his family, so he could seek their approval to feel sure and confident about his connection. Now that he had that, he could envision finishing the show with Olandria by his side.

Stream Love Island USA only on Peacock.

