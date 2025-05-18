Were you just as disappointed in Saturday Night Live’s stale sketches as I was?

Saturday Night Live season 50 had the perfect setup for a nostalgic, self-aware, and relevant comeback. With a star-studded lineup and the milestone of a golden jubilee season, it should have been a celebration of the sharp satire and innovation the show was once known for.

Instead, a handful of sketches reminded me just how far SNL has drifted from its prime. In my opinion, the show leaned too heavily on star power and recycled premises, often missing the mark on actual humour.

Take “The White Potus,” for example. It was meant to parody The White Lotus and poke fun at the Trump family, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jon Hamm. But the sketch felt more like a visual stunt than a comedic commentary.

Even The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood called it “mean and unfunny,” especially in response to Sarah Sherman’s exaggerated impersonation that included fake teeth. Saturday Night Live once knew how to punch up. This felt like a cheap jab. And it wasn’t just that one. There were others this season that made me wonder: has the writing team forgotten how to land a punchline?

In my opinion, the White Potus sketch tried too hard and still fell flat in Saturday Night Live

Among the Saturday Night Live sketches that disappointed me the most this season, “The White Potus” stands out. In theory, it had all the elements to work—celebrity cameos, a popular cultural reference (The White Lotus), and a political angle. But in execution, it felt like a misfire. In my opinion, the sketch focused more on big-name guests and visuals than on smart or funny writing.

It showed Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, and others playing members of the Trump family on a fancy vacation. Sarah Sherman played a version of Aimee Lou Wood’s character from The White Lotus, but many felt her performance was over the top—especially because she wore fake teeth.

Aimee Lou even said the sketch felt “mean and unfunny.” Instead of sharp comedy, it just felt awkward and not very original. What frustrated me most was that it didn’t seem to have a clear comedic perspective. Was it mocking political excess, satirising the original HBO series, or just trying to cash in on trends?

In my opinion, sketches like these are a missed opportunity—especially for a show that once delivered clever, layered political comedy. It felt more like a parody of a parody, with no actual punch behind it.

The political sketches in this season of Saturday Night Live lacked freshness and impact

One of the most anticipated parts of Saturday Night Live has always been its political satire, especially during an election cycle. But this season, in my opinion, the political sketches fell short—not because of a lack of material, but because the writing leaned too heavily on familiar impressions and nostalgia rather than offering anything new.

Take the cold open “Harris and Trump Rallies” from the season premiere which aired in September 2024. Maya Rudolph returned as Vice President Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey played President Joe Biden, and James Austin Johnson portrayed former President Donald Trump.

On paper, this should have worked—it had star power, election relevance, and a setup for contrast between three key political figures. But in my opinion, the Saturday Night Live sketch didn’t move the conversation forward.

Instead, it recycled old traits: Harris trying too hard to be relatable, Biden acting confused, and Trump delivering scattered, exaggerated commentary. The sketch didn’t build toward a satirical point—it just existed as a throwback.

In another episode, “VP Debate 2024 Cold Open,” the show staged a fictional vice-presidential debate between J.D. Vance (played by Bowen Yang) and Tim Walz (played by Jim Gaffigan), while Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg) reacted from the sidelines.

President Joe Biden (Dana Carvey) also made a brief appearance. Once again, the premise had potential, but in my opinion, the sketch felt like it was checking off characters more than delivering actual satire.

In my opinion, if Saturday Night Live wants to keep its political satire relevant, it needs to move beyond familiar impressions and predictable lines. Nostalgia is fine, but it can’t replace substance—and this season showed just how thin that line has become.

Saturday Night Live episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

