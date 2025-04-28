What did 90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner do before the show? Details explored

Shekinah Garner first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, which was released in July 2023. The season documented her journey with her Turkish partner, Sarper, whom she met while on vacation. However, Shekinah's belief of Sarper being a playboy didn't waver even when he said he wanted to be committed to her.

While Shekinah and Sarper are now happily married in America, the recent season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé showed Sarper going to the US for the first time in the hopes of settling down there. With Shekinah's repetitive appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, fans are curious to know more about her life before the show.

Shekinah was raised as an Amish girl by parents fascinated by that way of life. However, she thought it was "extreme," and it pulled her in the opposite direction. She joined a beauty school and became an aesthetician.

The article also revealed that she dated a man named Berto, who was 27 years older than her, and they even had a daughter together. She then appeared on The Millionaire Matchmaker season 6, where she found someone she dated for about 3 years.

What was Shekinah Garner's life like before her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé?

What was Shekinah's childhood like?

According to the reports at Screenrant, Shekinah was the eldest of the 6 daughters. Her parents were fascinated by the Amish lifestyle, so they raised their children in the Amish way, in Tennessee, where her parents raised her.

While her parents weren't born Amish, they developed a liking for it because their friend circle consisted of many Amish people. So they decided to raise their daughters as Amish. They followed common Amish practices such as not allowing their children to cut their hair, so Shekinah and all of her sisters had long hair throughout their childhood.

The sisters weren't allowed to wear makeup either. According to the reports, Shekinah recalled hiding behind the couch to colour her nails with markers and use coloured chalk on her cheeks.

What happened after Shekinah moved to Los Angeles?

Shekinah always loved beauty and makeup, and she was also the most rebellious among all her sisters. She stuck to what she liked and even influenced her parents to quit the Amish lifestyle, and they eventually did. According to the reports, Shekinah thought it was an "extreme," so she wanted to go in the opposite direction of a glamorous lifestyle.

In LA, Shekinah started co-hosting events where people were always shocked to know how she was raised. She then joined a beauty school and later also joined the Federico College of Hairstyling and became an aesthetician. She has been licensed for over 20 years and owns her own business.

Shekinah's personal life

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah introduced her ex-boyfriend Berto and revealed that she had her first "real relationship" when she was 23. She also shared that her Italian boyfriend was 27 years her senior, and they had a daughter together.

Her name is Sophie and she is 16 years old now and studies in a boarding school. Berto and Shekinah, however, didn't last past four years of being in a relationship, and they split shortly after the birth of their daughter. Berto currently resides in Costa Rica and co-parents their daughter from a distance. He also believes that Shekinah's relationship with Sarper is to fail.

What other show did Shekinah appear on before 90 Day Fiancé?

Shekinah was a contestant on The Millionaire Matchmaker season 6, which aired in 2013. Here, she was paired with a former band member from Matchbox Twenty, Adam Gaynor. According to the information on the show, Adam and Shekinah started dating, and Adam was even excited to meet her daughter.

Although in July 2024, Shekinah admitted that she never dated him, and that he had just picked her for the show. She instead dated Rick Silver, who featured on the same show and was picked for Olympic Speed Skater, Allison Baver. While both their relationships with their respective partners didn't work out, they dated each other and stayed together for 3 years.

For more updates on Shekinah and Sarper, fans of 90 Day Fiancé can follow them on their joint account, @shekinahsarper90day.

