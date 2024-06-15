What advice did Dom give Harry about dating Jessica in Perfect Match season 2? Details explored

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 of Perfect Match season 2 aired on Friday, June 14, 2024. The latest installment brought back all the eliminated contestants during the separate men's and women's mixer and fans witnessed heaps of drama.

During the men's mixer, Harry Jowsey and Melinda spent quality time together. The latter then claimed that the two shared a kiss even though Harry was matched with Jessica. However, Harry alleged that the Dated and Related host was lying for "clout" and "15 minutes" of fame.

In episode 9, Dom, one of Harry's closest friends on the show, spoke to the cast member about his relationship with Jessica. He told him not to play around since Jessica has a daughter, Autumn. He recalled growing up as a child of a single mother and said he remembered all of his mother's boyfriends.

"Keep in mind, like before you make any rash or big decisions, like, it's gonna affect that kid," he told Harry.

Perfect Match season 2's Dom talks to Harry about Jessica

In the Perfect Match season 2 episode 9, Harry Jowsey opened up to his good friend, Dom about the situation involving him, Jessica, and Melinda. He told the cast member that during the mixer, he was a little too friendly with Melinda and some of the other cast members and that they were now claiming that he and Melinda shared a kiss.

The Perfect Match season 2 cast member recalled returning from the mixer and crying in his room. He told Dom that he was upset that he had hurt Jessica and her daughter, Autumn. He also told Jessica the day before that he felt he wasn't a good "representation" of her and Autumn.

As part of his conversation with Jessica in episode 8, the Perfect Match season 2 star said that Autumn would want a good male role model to look up to and he didn't act like one during the mixer.

In the latest episode, Harry spoke to Dom about the same, and the latter, who also grew up with a single mother, told his friend to think about how his decisions would affect the kid.

"Just don't give her hope, and don't give that kid hope. You could f*ck that kid up cause it f*cked me up," he said.

Dom told Jowsey to remember this if he wanted to make it work with the Love is Blind alum.

Harry then confided in the Perfect Match season 2 star and said that he had been crying the previous day as he knew he wasn't being a "stand-up guy for Autumn." He then said that he always has a good time with Jess and mentioned that she is funny.

He continued praising Jessica and added that her having a child was "so inspiring" because of the amount of responsibility she has.

"She has her sh*t together and then, we also, like, said that we wanted to be together," Harry continued.

Dom asked his friend whether this was "realistic" for the couple and Harry responded, "Who knows?" He clarified that Jessica was everything he could ask for at the moment and told Dom that he and Jess had expressed their love for one another.

Later in the episode, the Too Hot to Handle star apologized to Jessica for his behavior with Melinda. His partner told him that, while she believed him, if Melinda was being truthful, she would not be able to look Autumn in the eye and tell her Harry was the one she chose for the two of them. The segment ended on a cliffhanger, with uncertainty looming over Jessica and Harry's relationship.

The Perfect Match season 2 finale is set to air on June 21, 2024, on Netflix.