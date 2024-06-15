"Not a girl's girl" — Perfect Match season 2 fans criticize Jessica for her behavior towards Melinda in episode 9

Perfect Match season 2 aired a new set of episodes on Friday, June 14, 2024. Episodes 7-9 saw brand new cast members get introduced to the existing cast as they continued to form bonds and get matched.

Melinda Berry and Harry Jowsey allegedly kissed in episode 8, and Melinda later told Jessica about the same. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and felt Jessica's reaction was unwarranted and they criticized her behavior towards Melinda, claiming she should be mad at her boyfriend, instead.

"Jessica is not a girl’s girl, cause why are you insinuating Melinda is lying when Harry literally has the reputation to be a player. Jessica tighten the f*ck up, how you mad your man a h*e. You saw what he did to Elys Karma is a bitch istg #PerfectMatch," one person wrote on X

"Jessica really turned into one of those girls who defends her cheating/sus man & attacks the girl instead on #PerfectMatch. You asked Melinda a question, she answered. No need to demean her or say she's not a "lady." What an embarrassment. And for Harry? Ma'am," another person wrote.

"The way Jessica and harry literally tried to gaslight Melinda is wild. When Jessica tried to say Melinda should have done it in private… babe you asked at the table. The. Tried to say she wasn’t a lady, like girl please. Your man is a wh*re and you know it," a fan wrote.

Some Perfect Match season 2 fans sided with Jessica as they felt Melinda changed her story multiple times:

"IS MELINDA FOR REAL???? Why you keep changing your story?? First it was Harry kissing her and now he said i wanna f*ck you?????? Jessica has to see right through her like??? What the f*ck? #PerfectMatch," a fan wrote.

"As for everyone saying Harry is lying. Hear me out! I honestly think Melinda could be lying. And tbh it doesn't matter. Harry is still gonna cheat on Jessica sooner or later or just dump her out of the blue. #PerfectMatch, but yh I think Melinda is lying," another fan wrote.

"Melinda was messy for not pulling Jessica to the side to tell her what happened. This was all she had to do #PerfectMatch #PerfectMatchs2," a person wrote.

Perfect Match season 2 fans further said:

"@netflix Why would Jessica attack Melinda? Jess ASKED Melinda in front of everyone to tell her what happened. Then attacked Melinda for saying what happened because it looks bad on her. Jess don’t look good in that episode at all. #PerfectMatch Harry acted guilty upon his return," a fan wrote.

"I don’t like the way Jessica came at Melinda. This isn’t the first time Harry has shown you he really doesn’t care but you give him a pass time and time again. I think that conversation should’ve been one on one but the proof is in the pudding #PerfectMatch #PerfectMatchNetflix," another fan wrote.

Melinda tells Jessica about her and Harry's alleged kiss in Perfect Match season 2

In Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, Harry and Melinda spent some time together and allegedly kissed during the mixer. The kiss was not on camera but Melinda and other cast members spoke about it on camera.

In a confessional, Harry stated the kiss didn't happen, but Melinda was telling everyone like it was a "fact." Meanwhile, Melinda told Xanthi that although she wished she were lying, Harry kissed her "all over."

Once the cast returned to the villa, Jessica and Harry had a conversation and Harry told Jessica he was upset with how he acted during the mixer. He added he wasn't sure he was the best "representation" for Jessica and her daughter, Autumn.

Jessica asked him what he meant and the Perfect Match season 2 star said he carried Melinda and was upset for hurting Jessica. Although the two had a heated conversation, they made up. Later in the episode, Jessica spoke to Melinda about her interaction with Harry. The latter asked Jessica what Harry told her and she said he told her "about the situation with him carrying" Melinda to the bathroom.

Jessica asked Melinda her side of the story and the latter said that although Harry was honest about carrying her, he failed to mention that he kissed Melinda multiple times and then she kissed him back.

Jessica said:

"So, how does that make you feel? Like, are you proud? Do you feel this was the most respectful setting to share that?"

Melinda asked the Perfect Match season 2 cast member not to "attack" her and Jessica retaliated, saying she was only asking a "fair question." Harry walked in at the same time but refused to take part in the conversation. Melinda noted that despite what Harry said, they kissed, but Harry questioned her by asking who saw it.

"You wanted your 15 minutes. You sat and went off at me."

After the Perfect Match episode aired, fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and criticized Jessica for attacking Melinda. However, several fans praised the latter for talking to Jessica about her alleged kiss with Harry.

Episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available on Netflix.