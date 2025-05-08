What caused tension between Ana and Jonathan during navigation on The Amazing Race 37?

The Amazing Race Season 37 aired its tenth episode on May 7, 2025, with teams traveling to Strasbourg, France. The leg included multiple route challenges, a Head-to-Head task, a cheese identification challenge, and a Detour leading up to the Pit Stop at Table D’Orientation.

Among the five remaining teams, Ana and Jonathan faced issues during navigation, which led to a disagreement in the car. While trying to locate the next challenge, Jonathan blamed Ana for delays, saying she was not handling directions properly and even called her "a terrible partner." Ana responded by saying Jonathan was not offering help.

The tension between them continued through the drive to the Detour. Despite the conflict, they completed the leg and advanced to the final four. The episode ended with Brett and Mark being eliminated due to a time penalty and getting lost. The season will conclude with a two-part finale airing on May 14 and 15, 2025.

Ana and Jonathan argue during navigation in The Amazing Race

Jonathan and Ana Towns faced recurring tension during The Amazing Race episode 10, especially while navigating between tasks. Throughout the leg, Jonathan expressed frustration with Ana over directions and their overall progress. At one point during their drive, he called her a “terrible partner.” Ana responded by saying that he wasn't helping her as well.

The pair entered the Detour in last place but managed to regain lost time by working efficiently during the laundry task. Their teamwork at that point allowed them to move up to third place before arriving at the Pit Stop.

Meanwhile, Han and Holden, who were saved by a non-elimination leg previously, started this leg strong by finishing first at the Head-to-Head water jousting task. However, they struggled at the cheese challenge and fell behind during the Detour, allowing other teams to pass them. They ended up finishing just ahead of the last team, narrowly avoiding elimination once again.

Water jousting, cheese task, and a time penalty decide the final four

This episode of The Amazing Race began with all five teams traveling from Frankfurt, Germany to Strasbourg, France. Their first stop was the Council of Europe, where they were asked to identify which previously visited countries were members.

Carson & Jack, Han & Holden, and Jonathan & Ana answered correctly and advanced first. Alyssa & Josiah needed two attempts, while Brett & Mark were delayed due to getting lost. At Pont Couverts, the teams faced a Head-to-Head Roadblock involving water jousting.

One team member had to knock another into the water to move on. Han defeated Carson in the first match, and Carson then beat Jonathan. The final round featured Josiah vs. Mark, with Mark falling into the water. As a result, Brett & Mark received a 10-minute penalty.

At the cheese challenge, teams had to identify nine varieties correctly in The Amazing Race. Josiah debated using the Express Pass, but Alyssa insisted, “We’re wasting time.” They eventually used it, but not before Brett & Mark caught up and completed the challenge themselves. Carson & Jack, Han & Holden, and Jonathan & Ana completed the task without using the pass.

At Strasbourg Cathedral, teams were directed to a Detour: “Out to Dry,” involving hand-washing laundry, or “For the Birds,” requiring teams to build a bird structure. Carson & Jack completed the Detour first and reached the Pit Stop in first place, winning a trip to Helsinki.

Jonathan & Ana followed in third, ahead of Han & Holden. Alyssa & Josiah finished fourth, and Brett & Mark, despite completing their Detour, were last to arrive. With the penalty still in effect, they were eliminated from the race.

New episodes of The Amazing Race air every Wednesday on CBS.

