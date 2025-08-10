What are some of the most expensive locker finds on Storage Wars ? Details explored 

Episode 9 of season 16 of Storage Wars was released on August 9, 2025. It saw Brandi and Cameron maxing out on profits they got from selling items in a locker unit. Watching the episode made fans wonder what the most expensive finds on the show were.

In a show that follows people who buy storage locker units at auctions to sell their contents for a profit, there have been times when they were documented reaping way more profit than they expected.

Among the Storage Wars cast members who got lucky this way were Dave Hester, Rene & Casey Nezhoda, Brandon Sheets, and Ivy Calvin. To ascertain the value of these finds, the cast members fetched the items to the experts, who told them their worth.

Some of the most expensive finds of Storage Wars

1) Dave's pool table find

Dave came with people to help him because he knew his storage unit had a pool table in it. He estimated its resale value at $400. In the same storage unit, he discovered a box full of items that seemed to have come from a girl who liked shopping. He estimated them to be over $1000.

In the same Storage Wars unit, Dave also found an airplane service cart. He had to take it to Moto Art to determine its value. The expert identified it to be a commercial airplane galley and valued it at $1200. The unit that he purchased for $425 turned out to be worth more than $3855.

2) Rene and Casey's diaper haul

The Storage Wars husband-wife duo chanced upon a storage unit full of diaper boxes, each one of which cost about $40.

Rene and Casey (Image via Instagram/@cbargainhunters)

They bought the whole unit for $375, and with more than 150 of those diaper boxes, the unit total came to about $6,400. This haul was a classic example of a cheap commodity reaping massive profits.

3) Brandon and his father chance upon a marital aid

The father-son duo bought a Storage Wars unit for $1200, which consisted of things such as jackets, Louis Vuitton bags, Rolexes, and a kit of Fluvita. At first, the duo didn't know what it was, then identified it as a marital aid kit.

Brandon Sheets (Image via Instagram/@brandonsheets)

They didn't know its worth, so they decided to see an expert to determine its value. They went to a s*xual therapist, who at first thought they were a couple. However, they clarified that they were related and asked her to look at the Fluvita kit. She said it was from the 20s or the 30s and cost between $300-$500. With everything they found in the unit, the total came to $12,230.

4) Ivy's $350 turn into $3000

In this box, Ivy chanced upon a wheelchair and several vintage pieces of jewellery. He also found a vintage safe with articles inside, but it was locked, so he went to the locksmith to find out what was inside.

A find from Ivy's unit (Image via Instagram/@storage_wars_ivy)

The small safe had vintage coins in it. While Ivy was disappointed that it didn't have gold or diamonds, he was happy to know that the vintage safe in itself cost $2000, turning his unit total to $3000.

5) A device in Rene and Casey's unit turned out to be worth $2500

Rene and Casey bagged a unit for $1300. It had a bicycle, speakers, a fridge, and many other things. Among these was a device, but the duo didn't know its worth. While they didn't know how exactly the device worked, they knew it was used by forensics experts to examine different parts of the body.

Rene and Casey (Image via Instagram/@cbargainhunters)

So they went to a forensic research centre to meet an expert who could tell them the machine's worth. The expert explained that it was a polilight tester, a forensic light source that produced lights of different colours for different examinations. He revealed that the device cost around $2500, which took their unit total to $5000.

These were some of the many hauls that ended up making the Storage Wars cast members rich.

