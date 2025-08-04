What happened between Choco Brown, Ivori, and Diamond in episode 13 of Baddies Africa? Details explored

Baddies Africa season 1 returned with a new episode on August 3, 2025. Episode 13 continued from the previous segment's cliffhanger, showing Ivori challenging Badd Dolly to a fight. However, before the two could engage, a brawl broke out, involving multiple cast members. Among them were Choco Brown and Diamond, who started feuding with one another over a sneak move.According to Choco Brown, Diamond had taken a jab at her amid all the commotion. Consequently, she wanted to fight back to even the exchange. However, before Choco Brown could reach out to Diamond, Ivori, the latter's friend and ally, intervened, challenging the Baddies Africa star to fight her first.One thing led to another, and Choco Brown gave in, engaging in an explosive fistfight with Ivori. Later in the Baddies Africa episode, she challenged Diamond to a one-on-one once again, but this time, without any interference from Ivori. The two got into a heated altercation, but Diamond injured Choco Brown by landing a kick right in her face.Baddies Africa star Ivori praises Diamond for overpowering Choco Brown during their fistfight View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe altercation began when Diamond snuck up on Choco Brown and punched her in the eye. Although security separated them, Choco Brown was not happy with the outcome. As a result, she challenged her opponent to a face-off so they could end their feud once and for all. However, Ivori stood up for her friend Diamond, saying:&quot;No, b**ch, fight me.&quot;Even though Choco Brown explained that she had no animosity with Ivori, the latter refused to reason with her, preventing her from fighting her friend. Choco Brown explained to Ivori that she was trying to protect her friend, Elsie K, from Kold Killa, and had nothing to do with Diamond. She reiterated that it was Diamond who came out of nowhere and punched her in the face. Diamond, on the other hand, refused to accept the Baddies Africa star's challenge, stating that she was uninterested in fighting with her.&quot;You know what? I'm f**king injured too. I don't wanna fight either. I'm gonna do what you b**ches do. So, guess what, fight my b**ch,&quot; Diamond said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChoco Brown tried to call Diamond out for lying about her injury, but to no avail. As a result, the Baddies Africa contestant started a fistfight with Ivori instead. During the brawl, Kold Killa snuck up on Choco Brown and began attacking her; however, her attempts were thwarted by Big Lex, who pulled her away.After security separated the ladies, Choco Brown was shown holding an ice pack to her left eye. &quot;Just stay ten feet back, b**ch, or you're gonna get socked out every time,&quot; Ivori said in a Baddies Africa confessional.Despite the altercations, Choco Brown remained dissatisfied. Consequently, when the tension de-escalated a little, she went up to Diamond once again, asking her to fight her. It prompted Diamond to wonder if she had a personal vendetta against her. Regardless, she accepted her challenge, unwilling to quit and display a sign of weakness. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChoco Brown and Diamond started throwing punches, trying to defeat each other. However, Diamond overpowered Choco Brown after she kicked her in the face. Eventually, security intervened and dismissed the cast members. While speaking to the cameras, Ivori praised Diamond's agility and her win over Choco Brown.Even then, Choco Brown felt unfulfilled. She vowed to take on Diamond again on her time and place, saying she would do whatever she wanted to do whenever she wanted to do it.Baddies Africa episodes can be streamed on Zeus.