What happened to Colt on 90 Day: Hunt for Love ? Injury explained

Episode 9 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 was released on July 21. The episode saw Courtney revealing details of Colt's injury, which he got when he fell down a rainy step. She told her castmates that his injury was so complicated that they had to wait to operate on him because they were trying to find a specialist who could perform the surgery. She also got emotional while saying that Colt had told her that if he died under anesthesia, he wanted her to tell his mom how much she meant to her. She added that Colt had been there for her since the start of the season and had comforted her through the ups and downs of the show. So she cried, thinking about the risk of death and how serious things like these could get. Courtney's cast members comforted her and praised her for the way she had cared for Colt. Courtney said that she wasn't able to enjoy herself on 90 Day: Hunt for Love because her head was with Colt. What Courtney said about Colt's injury on 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 9 When Courtney saw her castmates, Tiffany demanded to know how Colt was doing after being taken to the hospital for his injury. Courtney said that while Colt was taking things with a positive spirit, the doctors had said that his injury was &quot;really bad&quot;. She revealed that Colt had broken his leg in multiple places and had multiple fractures. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTim demanded to know if Tiffany had found him fallen or heard him fall. Courtney narrated the incident, saying that Colt had come to her room during breakfast to chat, after which, she wanted to go on her date with Usman, so Colt left for his room. She said that she was getting ready for her date when she heard a thud. Courtney looked out her door and saw Colt lying on the ramp in front of her door. She said that it had rained, and it was slippery, which had caused the fall. Courtney at first thought that it was a joke or that Colt was playing a prank on her because he wasn't screaming or crying. But the gravity of the situation hit her when an ambulance was called for him. &quot;But then it hit me when we were about to get into the ambulance, I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is actually happening,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe stated that it dawned on her when she heard him screaming when he was being taken to the hospital. Courtney then came to a 90 Day: Hunt for Love confessional to state that the past 24 hours had been exhausting emotionally. She added that she came to her castmates to take her mind off things, but she wasn't able to enjoy herself because her mind was with Colt. Tim praised the work she did with Colt and acknowledged the way she was taking care of him when he was being taken into the ambulance. The cast members then demanded to know if Colt was going to be able to make it back to the 90 Day: Hunt for Love resort, and Courtney said she didn't know. &quot;When he fell, he was already fragile, and then they said, it was worse than they thought,&quot; she stated. She further said that the day before, they had to transfer him to a better medical facility so he could get his surgery. She also revealed that they couldn't operate on him immediately because they had to find a doctor who could perform such a complicated surgery. New episodes of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.