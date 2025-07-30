What happened between JaNa and Kenny from Love Island: Beyond the Villa? Details explored

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiered on July 13, 2025. It featured stars from season 6 of Love Island USA. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, who were at the center of the season, got back into the limelight with the advent of the new spinoff.

However, just when fans were reveling in their stories and experiences through the ongoing show, news of their breakup came forward. They unfollowed each other on their social media handles, a move which didn't go unnoticed by the fans of the show. Before an official announcement came, they already speculated that the two had broken up.

A day later, JaNa came to her Instagram stories to announce her breakup and blamed Kenny for doing her wrong. While she didn't mention what caused the breakup, it was clear that Kenny was in the wrong because several other Love Island: Beyond the Villa stars also reposted her story and criticized Kenny.

What Love Island: Beyond the Villa stars wrote about JaNa and Kenny's breakup

Taking to her Instagram stories, JaNa first wrote that she was thankful for all the love and support she received from her fans during her trying time. She then announced that she and her Love Island: Beyond the Villa boo were no longer together.

JaNa's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@janacraig_)

"Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories, and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is," she stated.

She further added that discovering that someone she loved wasn't who she thought he was was truly devastating. She added that it was also devastating to know that the connection she was building wasn't genuine from the get-go. She concluded the post, thanking the viewers for respecting her privacy. She also assured them that she would be okay because she was a child of God.

Kenny, on the other hand, took to his Instagram to write that the past few days had been "incredibly difficult." He said that he had been sitting quietly with all of his emotions and was doing his best to process them.

Kenny's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@kennyrodriguez)

He added that breakups were never easy in the public eye and stated that sometimes, even when they deeply cared for someone, they had to realize the hard truth that the relationship wasn't meant to be long-term. He added that he was grateful for the time he shared with JaNa and the memories they created.

"I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness," Kenny concluded.

JaNa responded to Kenny's post on her Instagram story, asking him to "stfu" and calling him a "manipulative liar." She said that it was insane to her how he wasn't taking accountability and was telling people the kind of person he was. She asked him not to piss her off because she was trying to be nice.

The Love Island: Beyond the Villa star also reposted Leah's repost of her story. Over JaNa's repost, Leah wrote:

"Put a sock in it ChatGPT head*ss."

Leah's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@janacraig_)

In it, Liv wrote that his excuse was laughable. She wrote that she couldn't put into words how good a person JaNa was, and how it was for her to see JaNa go through this. She said that she hoped the controversy gave him the clout he always wanted.

Kaylor, another Love Island: Beyond the Villa star, also wrote a similar thing in her repost of JaNa's story. She stated that Kenny was a poor excuse of a man and told him that he had lost the most beautiful, genuine soul.

For more updates on JaNa from Love Island: Beyond the Villa star JaNa, fans can follow her official Instagram, @janacraig_. Kenny can be followed on @kennyrodriguez.

