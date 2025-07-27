⁠What happened between Jeniffer, Elise, and Tiffany on 90 Day: Hunt for Love? Fight explained 

Episode 9 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love was released on July 21, 2025. It saw a fight going down between Tiffany, Elise, and Jeniffer after the former two accused the latter of dating Rob behind Cole's back. Jeniffer maintained that she had been honest with Cole from the get-go, something the other two didn't believe. The three of them clashed on multiple occasions in the episode and fought over Jeniffer's honesty towards Cole. While Elise and Tiffany thought Cole needed better treatment, Jeniffer said that he probably liked how he was being treated. The three of them fought once again when Elise tried to get to the bottom of a rumor about her. The rumor was that she was sleeping with Rob, something that was untrue. So she asked Jeniffer where she heard it from. Jeniffer said that she heard it from Cole. Elise asked Cole who he heard it from, and he said he heard it from multiple sources, including Tiffany. When Tiffany was summoned, she denied saying it. This sparked another back-and-forth between the three. Tiffany accused Jeniffer of spreading the rumor because she wanted to sleep with Rob herself, while Jeniffer thought Tiffany wasn't being honest. What went down between Jeniffer and Tiffany on 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode 9 Tiffany told Elise that if Jeniffer wanted to be a &quot;sneaky b*tch&quot; she should have been that out loud. If she wanted to pursue Rob despite being with Cole, she should have said it openly. Jeniffer overheard their conversation, walked to them, and asked them what they were talking about. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElise told her that she wasn't treating Cole right, and that didn't mean her dating Rob on 90 Day: Hunt for Love was wrong. Jeniffer defended herself, saying she was honest with Cole, while Elise said, &quot;You're lying. You're a f*cking b*tch to him, girl.&quot; Jeniffer smiled and stated that Elise looked worked up about it, as if she were jealous. Elise reminded her that Rob walked her home the first day, but she didn't want him. Jeniffer argued that Rob didn't want her, and that was precisely why she was jealous of his connection with Jeniffer. Elise stated that she didn't want Rob because he was toxic and asked her not to get her story twisted. Elise explained to her that while she had every right to pursue whoever she wanted, she should be doing it honestly. She stated that her actions were making Cole go &quot;insane&quot;. Tiffany stated that while Jeniffer said there was nothing to hide, Cole was knocking at her door, telling her about Jeniffer's shenanigans with Rob. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeniffer stood by what she said and reiterated that Cole had known everything from the get-go on 90 Day: Hunt for Love. She accused Tiffany of making Cole look like her pet dog. Elise argued that Jeniffer was putting out a fishing hook, and just when Cole was catching it, she was letting go of it. &quot;Maybe that's what they love,&quot; said Jeniffer. She asked Tiffany to put boundaries and not be into her life. This led to Tiffany walking out on her, and Elise followed. Jeniffer told some of her other castmates that Tiffany was going out with three men on 90 Day: Hunt for Love and demanded to know why she had a problem with her dating two. Meanwhile, Tiffany told Chantel that Jeniffer was loud and interrupted everyone, so no one would make sense. She came to a 90 Day: Hunt for Love confessional to state that everyone believed Jeniffer was sleeping with Rob behind Cole's back. Elise also thought she was a liar and was &quot;getting high&quot; off the fact that Cole kept going back to her despite how she treated him. New episodes of 90 Day: Hunt for Love are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.