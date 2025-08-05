What happened on Jeniffer and Rob’s date on 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode 11? Details explored

Episode 11 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love was released on August 4, 2025. Titled, The Girl Who Treated It Like an Interview, the episode saw Jeniffer and Rob going on their long-pending date on a beach.Here, they expressed their feelings for one another and ended the date with a kiss. Rob said that he knew Jeniffer &quot;chewed up and spat out&quot; Tim, and abruptly left Cole to be with him; so he was scared she would do the same to him. However, he stated that he wanted to revel in the chemistry he was currently feeling with her.On the other hand, Jeniffer stated that she was happy when she was with him, which got her excited to build something with him. At the end of their 90 Day: Hunt for Love date, they dipped their feet into the ocean, where Rob told her that he would have to go to Colombia, her home country.What happened on Rob and Jeniffer's date on the 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode 11?As they arrived at their date setup on the beach, they appreciated the view. Jeniffer asked him if he saw how blue the ocean was, to which Rob looked at her and said:&quot;There's a danger to it, beauty like this,&quot; referring to Jeniffer herself.He said he saw that danger in her eyes and added that he was really happy she accepted his 90 Day: Hunt for Love date. She said that he was making her blush by catching her off guard. He then opened up about how he was tired of waiting to have her alone. That was because he didn't want to share her and didn't like seeing her with anybody else. He also said that it was the first time in a while that he had felt like he wanted to be with someone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen he said he wasn't open to sharing her, she called it &quot;sexy.&quot; He confirmed that he was territorial and said that he fought for what was his. He added that when Jeniffer becomes his, he wouldn't let anybody close to her.She said she liked that and added that she was excited about their future together because she was so happy with him that she would smile all the time. She thought they had the power to have a meaningful relationship.Rob then asked her if they should seal their deal with a kiss, and Jeniffer agreed. They kissed, after which Rob jokingly asked her not to forget about him the day after. Rob then came to a 90 Day: Hunt for Love confessional to say that he felt like the chemistry between him and Jeniffer was natural. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;You don't have to doubt yourself too much. Everything feels safe, it feels okay. At the same time, I saw how Jen chewed up and spit out Tim,&quot; he said.He added that he also noticed how she suddenly left Cole to be with him. All this, he said, made him afraid of getting hurt. However, despite it all, he felt like he had found the one in the current moment. As they dipped their feet into the water, hand-in-hand, Rob told her that it seemed like he was going to Colombia.For more updates on 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Rob, fans can follow him on his official Instagram, @robwarne_, and Jeniffer can be followed on @jeniffer_tarazona.