What happened on Maurilio and Yomely’s final date on Too Hot to Handle: Italy? Details explored

Yomely and Maurilio's connection was hindered by the presence of Giovanni, another Too Hot to Handle: Italy contender who hit it off with Yomely. She faced the dilemma of choosing between these two, but eventually followed her heart to Maurilio.The strength of their connection took them straight to the finale. But before the winners were announced, Yomely and Maurilio went on one last intimate date. Here, they spoke about what they liked about each other and how they were compatible. They also showed eagerness to make each other visit their respective home countries.Maurilio and Yomely's date on Too Hot to Handle: Italy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaurilio and Yomely went on a beach date at night, where Yomely admitted to feeling emotional, and Maurilio agreed. He told her that he hadn't opened up to anyone like that and that she was the first.&quot;Since I started to really get to know you in a much deeper way, something had definitely changed,&quot; Yomely said.She added in a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional that Maurilio had brought back the little girl who used to live inside her. She also said that it felt like the first date of her entire life. She told Maurilio that having someone who respected one and someone who made one feel safe was important.She said in a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional that Maurilio made her realize that when there was depth between two people, it wasn't just about physical contact. She stated that it was the most beautiful thing that could exist and that she didn't expect this.&quot;For me, my girlfriend always comes first. That's because it's only with her that I can actually open up. It's only with her that I can show weakness,&quot; Maurilio said to Yomely.He further told Yomely that if a girl like her could hold his attention, it would make him want to get to know her more and more. He added that because he and Yomely liked different things, she fit well with his mindset. In a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional, Maurilio showed optimism about their connection turning into a serious relationship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe asked Yomely if she would visit his house, and she said she would love to visit Sicily. She told him that she had never been to Sicily, but there was always the first time. Maurilio agreed and said that there was nothing better than visiting a place with a local. He told her he would show her around and mentioned that the place had really good food. He said she might even gain a few pounds because of the food.&quot;Come on now, if you still want me, it's not a problem,&quot; Yomely said.Maurilio believed that Yomely would lose her mind if she tasted the authentic cannoli from Piana. He then asked her to show him around South America. In a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional, Yomely said that she could envision a life with Maurilio in Santo Domingo.She said she would introduce him to his sisters and cousins, make him try mangù and beans, and take him to the beach. Maurilio said that he enjoyed South American food. At the end of their date, they got green lit by Lana to kiss without having to worry about money getting deducted from the final prize pot.All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.