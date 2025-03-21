What happened on the Night Watch on Inside season 2 episode 5?

The coveted Netflix reality show, Inside, brought to viewers by a popular YouTube channel, Sidemen, released episode 5 on March 21. The episode documented another exciting challenge called The Night Watch and saw the contestants participate in a Talent Show.

For the Night Watch, the chosen contestants were given access to a room that production used to keep a watch on the Insiders. Here, a timer would go off every 4 minutes, and the chosen contestants had to reset it by entering a code that they were given.

If they failed to put the code before 4 minutes, the alarm would go off and the room would turn red, which would mean that they were losing a hefty amount of money from the final prize pot. To stop the contestant on the watch from entering the code on time, production designed temptations that the contestants had to resist.

Details on what went down during the Night Watch on Inside season 2 episode 5

Jason and George were the first contestants to be inside the cabin of the Night Watch. They entered the code when 8 seconds remained for the timer to reset, and successfully reset it back to 4 minutes. Shortly after they renewed the timer, Whitney and Mya's names flashed.

This meant it was their turn to take the shift, and only their input of the code would count. So Jason and George ran out yelling their names to summon them in. After Whitney and Mya, PK's name flashed so the girls ran out calling his name and he took their place.

When there were 1:23 seconds left before the Inside timer went off, a screen flashed the words, 'Fresh Trim'. So PK had to check the temptation room to see what was in there, when he did so, he saw his barber there. PK then read an Inside card that was kept there which said:

"This is a temptation, you can choose whether or not to take it. We know how much you wanted a haircut, well now this is your chance. Please enjoy your fresh trim for us."

PK decided to let go of the temptation and went back to the Inside control room. Then when only 39 seconds were left to reset the timer, Farah and Whitney's names flashed. PK ran out calling their names out loud, and they ran in, to get to the control room in time.

However, when there were 35 seconds left for the timer to go off, the screen flashed Cinna and Milli's names, but because Farah and Whitney were busy talking they didn't pay attention until the timer struck 25 seconds. They ran out to yell Milli and Cinna's names but they were late by a second, which caused the alarm to blaze off. This deducted 15K from the prize pot. Farah looked straight at the camera and told the producers:

"Do you think this is funny? This is abuse."

Jason was next up on the watch. After he reset his timer once, the screen flashed 'Paper Waste of Time', so he had to go check the temptation room. Once in there, he read a card that asked him to not leave the room until he had tossed a paper ball in the bin kept at a distance. He failed at it and set the alarms off. it took off another 15K from the prize pot.

Whitney and Milli were next on the watch, after them came Mya and DDG. For them, the words, 'All You Can Eat' flashed so they entered the temptation room. Here there was a setup of plates of different food items and they were asked to fill their plates with whatever they wanted to eat. Once they filled their plates, they were told they couldn't leave their room until they finished what was on their plates. They couldn't finish in time so the alarms went off again deducting another 15K.

Then on Jason's turn again, he was given 'Paper Waste of Time'. Only this time, he was given three chances to pop the paper ball in the bin. He missed the first two chances and got the ball in on the third. Then it was PK's turn, his temptation was called 'This choice is yours'.

Once in the temptation room, PK found out that he had a choice between a red pill and a yellow pill, he had to choose any one pill. One represented +10K while the other represented -50K he was also given the choice of leaving the room if he didn't want to make a choice. PK chose to leave the room and not risk the money, after which the Night Out challenge was over.

The finale episode of Inside will be released on Saturday, 22 March, on Netflix.

