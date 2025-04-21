What happened in the semi-final battle between Tournament of Champions stars Britt and Antonia? Details explored

Tournament of Champions aired its season 6 finale on April 20, 2025. One of the contestants, Britt Rescigno, who is a chef from New Jersey, reached the final four for the third time in the show. She resoundingly defeated everyone. However, in the semi-final, Chef Britt went up against Chef Antonia Lofaso, which resulted in her being eliminated.

In the finale of Tournament of Champions, Britt and Antonia were given the ingredients through the Randomizer. The chefs had to create a dish using pompano fish and figs in escabeche style, incorporating lava rocks and primarily purple colors. Britt made a poached pompano escabeche dish with tostada and purple vegetables.

Chef Antonia Lofaso prepared a fried pompano with vegetable escabeche, which was accompanied by purple cauliflower puree. Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, and Mei Lin were the judges, and they evaluated the dishes based on three categories. Taste, presentation, and use of the Randomizer.

Both chefs scored 82 out of 100 points. However, Anotnia won the competition due to a slightly higher score in the taste category.

"This is the hardest thing. You put everything into it, and sometimes it doesn't work out. It just felt like it this year, it really felt like it," said Chef Britt after her loss.

What other events happened on the Tournament of Champions season 6 finale?

Sara Bradley and Lee Anne Wong were the other two renowned chefs who went against each other for the spot in the final round of the Tournament of Champions. Through the Randomizer, an interesting combination of ingredients came through. The chefs had to use Blue Silkie Chicken, sorrel, turmeric leaves, en papillote, and black color.

Initially, both chefs struggled with the use of en papillote, which means "in paper," in their dish. Sara Bradley prepared a Nashville hot chicken dish with potatoes cooked en papillote. The judges praised Sara, mentioning that the crispy chicken worked well with a lean protein. They even called the dish well-balanced, but added that they would have liked more sorrel.

Lee Anne Wong made a double en papillote dish, which impressed the judges with her cooking technique. However, the judges felt that the black dumplings in her dish were dense. After tasting, they scored the dishes, with Sara receiving 85 points and Lee Anne 83 points.

This meant that Sara Bradley won the semi-final round and advanced to the final round of the Tournament of Champions, where she would compete against Chef Antonia. Chef Sara had experience in high-pressure competitions, having made it to the final round of Top Chef twice.

For the final challenge, the chefs had to create dishes using wagyu beef, huitlacoche, and sausage stuffer in hot and spicy and cold and sticky styles. Chef Antonia made a wagyu beef sausage with huitlacoche mashed potatoes and a glazed sticky wagyu beef salad.

The judges praised her dishes, noting that the cold dish was successful and the hot dish was well-liked, although the sausage could have been more moist. Chef Sara prepared a beef wagyu tartare and a sausage with corn. The judges praised the tartare, but noted that the sausage was mushy and didn't use the sausage stuffer in the cold dish.

The three judges finally scored the dishes, and Chef Antonia Lofaso won with a score of 88 to 82. The panel noted that the key difference was her effective use of the sausage stuffer in both dishes.

Tournament of Champions aired its season 6 finale on April 20, 2025, on Food Network.

