What happened between Veah and Sunny in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? Details explored

Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, season 7, had heightened drama as Veah and Sunny navigated a tense situation involving Veah's ex-boyfriend, Rory.

The episode, aired on Sunday, November 16, 2024, highlighted the major ongoing conflict between Veah and Sunny. Veah's decision to bring Rory along on her trip to South Africa created a rift in her relationship with Sunny.

The tension between the trio came to a head during a game of pool. Sunny expressed discomfort about Rory's presence, suggesting it challenges the trust between him and Veah.

Meanwhile, Rory defended his role as Veah's confidant, intensifying the conflict. With Sunny demanding clarity from Veah about her priorities, the relationship dynamics face a significant test.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — The confrontation

In episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sunny, Veah, and Rory engaged in a heated discussion while playing pool. Rory apologized for potentially causing issues in Veah and Sunny’s relationship. He said Veah had invited him on the trip because she was apprehensive about traveling alone.

However, Sunny views Rory’s presence as a reflection of Veah's lack of faith in him. He started sarcastically, pointing out how his presence complicated things between him and Veah, saying,

"We're battling. We're having so much fight."

Sunny told Rory,

“Our culture doesn’t allow relationships with ex-boyfriends. Like if, you see you, if you’re a problem of our relationship for now are you gonna be able to leave her alone?"

He then asked Rory if he would leave South Africa if his presence threatened their relationship. Rory replied:

“If she tells me she’s happy with you and doesn’t need me here, then I’ll respect that.”

When Sunny turned to Veah for her opinion, she admitted she felt safer with Rory around. She explained that her apprehension stems from a recent argument with Sunny and her fears of more conflicts. This admission led Sunny to declare,

“That means her friendship is more important than our relationship.”

Veah caught in the middle

The tension escalated in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as Rory and Sunny exchanged harsh words. Rory criticized Sunny for his behavior, saying,

“You’re some dude she met on the internet. I put my life on pause to give her the opportunity to meet you.”

Sunny, in turn, accused Rory of being the problem:

“I’m not happy to see you here. I want to start a new relationship with Veah, but you’re standing in the way.”

Veah attempted to mediate, asking Rory not to call Sunny names and urging both men to calm down. However, Sunny grew increasingly frustrated with Veah’s reluctance to ask Rory to leave. He questioned her commitment to their relationship.

“Why don’t you tell him to go home? You need to choose what you want,” he asked.

The argument reached its climax when Sunny stormed off, declaring,

“I don’t want to do this anymore. Go to your ex. I’m done with this bulls***.”

Veah tried to persuade him to return, but Sunny refused, leaving Veah visibly upset.

The unresolved conflict left Veah with a critical decision: prioritize her friendship with Rory or commit fully to her relationship with Sunny. This cliffhanger sets the stage for further drama in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will air on Sunday, November 24.

