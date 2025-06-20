What impact did Ryan Seacrest have on his debut season of Wheel of Fortune? Details explored

Wheel of Fortune season 42, which concluded on June 6, 2025, saw Ryan Seacrest debut as its host. He took on the role of longtime frontrunner Pat Sajak. He joined the show in September 2024, after Pat stepped down earlier that year. Despite a rocky beginning, Ryan carried the role and concluded the season with positive outcomes, as the show recorded a significant increase in viewership.

As reported by Variety on June 18, 2025, the series distributor CBS Media Ventures confirmed that the final episodes of the game show for the 2024-2025 TV season generated a generous boost in both households and total viewers. The debut season of Ryan Seacrest saw an increase of 74,000 viewers compared to the previous year.

CBS further stated that Wheel of Fortune was "the only syndicated game show to post growth and was one of only two syndicated series to increase year to year." Thus, Ryan's debut as the host turned out to be a success as he left a lasting impact on the game series, garnering relatively higher viewership numbers.

More details about the bump in ratings following Ryan Seacrest's debut on Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest joined Vanna White to co-host Wheel of Fortune in September 2024. His debut season witnessed a rise in viewership and households, making season 42 of the syndicated game show a success.

The competitive reality series averaged 7.93 million viewers in season 42, with a bump of 74,000 compared to last year. In households, the game show posted a 4.6 rating for the season, which marked a 1% increase from the previous year.

CBS noted that Wheel of Fortune made No. 2 in syndicated series in households and total viewers. Its sister show, Jeopardy!, however, took the top spot.

Pat Sajak, who hosted the show for four decades, took his leave from the daytime series in June 2024. He was seen hosting this year's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, season 5 marked his last appearance as the host of the primetime edition of the ABC show, as Ryan prepares to take over his role in season 6.

According to a Variety report in September 2024, Ryan went through over 8000 episodes, watching hundreds of shows and studying moments from each decade to understand the game.

His efforts paid off as Nielsen data stated that Wheel of Fortune averaged 7.99 million viewers during its premiere month, making the game show the most-watched entertainment program on linear TV, without considering sports and news. The arrival of Ryan Seacrest helped the series reach its highest best premiere month audience in three years.

While Ryan's addition to the show may have been a success, the American Idol presenter knew he had expectations to meet. Consequently, when he took over Pat's role, he expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post on June 8, 2024, commemorating Pat for his contributions.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers," he wrote.

He then praised Pat for setting the standard for hosts everywhere, noting that the latter's decision to step down was "the end of an era."

Ryan will return with Vanna to host season 43 of the game show, which for the first time will be available for streaming on Hulu, Peacock, and Hulu on Disney+, as reported by Variety on June 3, 2025.

Wheel of Fortune season 43 will premiere in September 2025.

