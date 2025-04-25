What we know about Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Natalie Buffett’s reported vacation

Southern Charm star Craig Conover appears to be entering a new chapter in both his personal and romantic life. The Bravo personality, known for his role on Southern Charm and as the founder of Sewing Down South, recently returned from a vacation in the British Virgin Islands with Natalie Buffett.

Although the two didn’t share any joint photos, nearly identical posts on their respective Instagram accounts confirmed they were traveling together. Their trip took place shortly before Conover headed back home to Delaware to spend Easter with his family and his two golden retrievers, Ace and Kona.

Buffett, a model and influencer previously linked to NFL quarterback Dak Prescott, has reportedly rekindled a past relationship with Conover. According to Us Weekly, the two originally had a fling in 2019 and reconnected in February 2025.

Southern Charm: Inside Craig and Natalie’s romantic escape

Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Natalie Buffett traveled together to the British Virgin Islands in March 2025. While neither posted images of each other, their social media activity indicated they were enjoying the same vacation.

Conover uploaded a photo of a tropical breakfast featuring fruit, eggs, and pancakes on a patio. Shortly after, Buffett posted a similar image, confirming they were at the same location.

One notable post by Buffett showed her lounging on a boat, with a man’s hand—reportedly Conover’s—resting on her thigh. They also stopped at the well-known Willy T bar on Norman Island, with Buffett captioning her photo, “The only bar you’ll find me at.”

Insiders told Us Weekly that the couple are taking things slowly but have already traveled together to Charleston and New York City. Buffett, originally from Texas, frequently visits New York and Florida. A source told Us Weekly,

“They are taking things slow, and it’s still pretty new, but Craig is all in.”

After their island vacation, Conover flew to Delaware to celebrate Easter. He documented his travel on Instagram Stories with the tag “#EasterTravelWithCraig.” He later posted a photo of his golden retrievers, Ace and Kona, having their own Easter meal with the caption, “Pups eat first.”

Southern Charm's Craig and Natalie's relationship: Details explored

Craig Conover, 36, and Natalie Buffett, 27, have known each other for several years. They first had a brief romantic connection in 2019. At the time, the timing was not ideal, and the relationship did not progress. A source told Us Weekly in April 2025 that Craig and Natalie met years ago and had a brief fling, but the timing wasn’t right.

They reconnected in February 2025 through mutual friends, and this time their connection seems stronger. The insider shared that Craig wasn’t in a place to date seriously back then but really enjoyed reconnecting with her. The source also noted that Craig is someone who believes in signs and thinks things will work out if they’re meant to be.

Their relationship became public knowledge in March 2025 when Conover appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and confirmed he was “very happy” and seeing someone new. Us Weekly later identified Buffett as his new partner.

Conover’s dating history has played out on Southern Charm. He dated castmate Naomie Olindo for nearly three years before their 2017 split. He then dated Natalie Hegnauer in 2020, but that relationship ended in spring 2021.

Later that year, he began dating Summer House co-star Paige DeSorbo. They went public in September 2021 and dated for over three years before their split shortly after Thanksgiving in 2024.

Since reconnecting with Buffett, Conover’s close friends have shown their support. A source told Us Weekly that everyone around him is glad to see him happy. They also mentioned that he has been in great spirits following what was a really difficult breakup.

Fans can stream Southern Charm on Bravo.

