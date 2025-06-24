What led to Elma Pazar and Sammy Root’s split after Love Island: All Stars? Breakup reason explored

In Love Island: All Stars, Elma Pazar and Sammy Root appeared to be one of the stronger couples. They coupled up soon after Sammy entered the villa as a bombshell and ultimately finished in fifth place. After leaving the show, they returned to The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), where their relationship continued off-screen.

However, according to an exclusive report from The Sun published on June 20, 2025, the couple has now split after four months of dating.

The breakup is set to be a key storyline in the upcoming season of TOWIE, with sources revealing that the emotional scenes were captured during filming. While neither Elma nor Sammy has made a public statement, Elma recently shared an Instagram post with the caption, “Don’t settle for a bunch when you can have the whole garden,” sparking speculation among fans.

A source close to the show said,

“Elma and Sammy aren’t together right now, but there is a lot of love still between them.”

The insider added that viewers will get to watch how the couple works through their differences on screen. Fans are now waiting for TOWIE's new season, expected around September, to see how their story ended.

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root’s relationship began on Love Island: All Stars and continued into real life after they returned to TOWIE. However, the upcoming season of TOWIE will reportedly document their split. A source told The Sun,

“It’s not a straightforward split. Viewers will see how Elma and Sammy navigate their feelings on TOWIE, as they discuss their issues to see whether they can make their relationship work going forward.”

The couple had taken a break from TOWIE filming while participating in All Stars, and returned as a couple to applause from their castmates. Elma previously said, “We have not been in each other's pockets, which I think is very healthy. We have both gone back to our lives which is nice.”

Despite the positive outlook after the show, things seem to have changed. The insider described their upcoming scenes as “some of the rawest and emotional reality ever shot for TOWIE.” While they are not together right now, there is still a chance they might get back together, so viewers will have to wait and see what happens when the show airs later this year.

Their connection remained strong in Love Island: All Stars, but challenges followed

Although Elma and Sammy developed a strong bond in Love Island villa, maintaining the relationship outside the show brought its own challenges. In past interviews, Elma expressed hope in their connection,

“We have still got each other – we speak every single day, and I met his family,” she shared.

Their bond seemed strong, especially after they got back to their normal lives outside the show. However, managing their personal lives along with filming may have put pressure on the relationship.

“They have a strong connection with each other and nobody really knows what will happen with them over the coming weeks,” the source noted.

Sammy, who previously won Love Island 2023 with Jess Harding, made his TOWIE debut in 2024, while Elma became a series regular in 2022. As both continue with filming, the new season may offer more insight into what went wrong and whether they choose to rebuild their relationship. The new series is set to mark TOWIE’s 15th anniversary and is expected to premiere in September 2025.

Love Island: All Stars episodes are available to stream on ITVX and Peacock.

