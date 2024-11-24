What did NASCAR champion Kyle Busch say about a Borderland Customs car in Tex Mex Motors season 2? Details explored

The cult-favorite Netflix reality show Tex Mex Motors released all eight episodes of season 2 on Friday, November 22. The show documented the car restoration store Borderland Customs, which buys vintage cars, transforms them, and sells them for a great profit margin.

The store is located in El Paso, Texas, close to the Mexican border, making it a cross-country favorite. In episode 6 of the season, the experts at Borderland Customs transformed a 2000 Richard Childress Monte Carlo to take it to the race course. Even though the car was there as a practice model, it caught the eye of NASCAR champion, Kyle Busch.

He came to inspect the car and talked to Scooter and Wes about the details. He was in disbelief over the fact that it had been sourced from Mexico and appreciated the work done on it. Talking about his intrigue when he spotted it, Kyle said:

"What is this? I saw it from a ways away and I thought I had to check it out".

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's appearance on Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 6

Scooter, the automotive restoration expert at the Borderland Customs on Tex Mex Motors, and Wesley Zachary, master fabricator, and structural components expert, went to the racecourse with the transformed Monte Carlo. While there, they saw Kyle Busch pull up towards them in his golf cart.

When Kyle asked about the vehicle, Wesley said it was a Monte Carlo and a Richard Childress car. He further said that they found it in Juarez, Mexico. This left Kyle in disbelief, but Wesley reassured him saying that Scooter— their scout— had found it. Kyle thought that was "awesome". Wesley added that they restored it in El Paso.

Kyle also revealed that he had given Monte Carlos a go and had driven them at one point. This made Scooter ask if they had a Kyle Busch seal of approval on it, and the star said "absolutely". Referring to his number printed on the car, Kyle said:

"You sold it with the number, so if he don't buy it, I might have to buy it, you know?"

He then said maybe he should sign it as that might make it worth it. This made the buyer, who had been standing by, say that he was convinced. Kyle then proceeded to sign the vehicle on its bonnet. He asked if they did big block stuff as well and when the duo nodded, he asked them to come and see him as he was into that.

Scooter asked him to come over to Borderlands Customs to visit them. Kyle agreed, and said he had a '56 truck and a '69 Camaro, which Wesley said was right up his alley. He then left the scene to go back to his "real job".

Did NASCAR star Kyle Busch influence the buyer to purchase the Monte Carlo on Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 6?

Kyle Busch's sign of approval on the Monte Carlo did convince the buyer who was standing by, watching the star appreciate the model on Tex Mex Motors episode 6. The buyer asked for $55k, while the asking price was $65k. Scooter said they weren't letting it go for anything less than $60k.

Before concluding, the buyer said they would need a truck and a trailer because the car wasn't street-legal. He pointed at the truck and the trailer Scooter and Wesley had brought along, and said he would buy the Monte Carlo, the truck, and the trailer for $110k. The Tex Mex Motors duo agreed and called it a deal. In a confessional, Wesley explained that they had doubled their money on the car.

All episodes of Tex Mex Motors season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

