When did Colt Johnson get married? 90 Day Fiancé star reveals he and ex Vanessa Guerra are no longer on talking terms 

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson,39, confirmed that he and estranged wife Vanessa Guerra,35, are no longer in contact. Talking to US Weekly at the 90 Days: Hunt for Love launch event on May 19, 2025, Johnosn described their relationship as "divorced or working on it," but clarified that they are "not really talking."

“We’re not communicating. It makes me sad, but things happen I guess.”

Although the couple filed for divorce in April 2024, the case was dismissed in May, so they are still legally married. The split happened just before Johnson’s appearance on a new TLC dating spinoff featuring former 90 Day Fiancé cast members. Johnson and Guerra’s relationship began on TV in 2020 during Season 5 of 90 Day: Happily Ever After?. They got married in February 2021 in a private ceremony in Reno, Nevada.

More about Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra's relationship

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s marriage followed a timeline largely out of the public eye. The couple got married in February 2021 in a private ceremony in Reno, Nevada. They later confirmed the news publicly during a tell-all episode of 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 in August 2021, months after the wedding took place.

Their relationship began with controversy, as Johnson was still involved with Jess Caroline when he admitted to having romantic feelings for Guerra. Despite that, the two went public shortly after and remained together for three years.

In March 2024, Guerra confirmed via an Instagram Q&A that she and Johnson had separated, according to an In Touch article from March 22, 2024. She said that she had separated from Colt Johnson "over a month ago", and it was because she was not "in love anymore."

The couple filed for divorce in April, but according to a May 22, 2025, In Touch article, the case was dismissed without prejudice in May. As of now, neither party has refiled for divorce, and they remain legally married.

Colt Johnson's relationship with his mother, Debbie Johnson

Colt Johnson’s close relationship with his mother, Debbie Johnson, has been a recurring storyline in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and a known factor in his previous relationships. During a May 19 interview with In Touch during the US Weekly party for 90 Day: Hunt For Love, Colt Johnson acknowledged that dynamic, saying,

“I feel like my mother definitely had maybe too much influence on me in my relationships.”

Both Vanessa Guerra and Colt’s first wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, previously indicated that Debbie’s involvement in their daily lives created strain. At the time of his marriage to Guerra, all three were living under the same roof.

As of 2025, that situation has changed. Debbie relocated to Canada to live with her partner, Tony Starcevich. On a February 2024 episode of 90 Day Diaries, she confirmed that she and Colt no longer live together but text each other to stay in touch. She said,

“I think it’s probably a good thing to have the separation.”

Johnson has also said that the distance between him and his mother has helped shift their dynamic into a “normal mother-son type of relationship.”

Colt Johnson to appear on TLC's 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Despite the unresolved legal status of his marriage, Colt Johnson is among the participants in 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which premieres May 26 on TLC and streams on Max. The dating show brings together eight former cast members from the 90 Day franchise for a relationship reboot set in Tulum, Mexico. Appearing at the launch event in New York City, Colt Johnson said he wants to "try something new."

“I’m recently divorced, so I really just wanted to try something new and just put myself out there.”

He also commented on some of the cast members joining him, noting his surprise at seeing Cortney Reardanz and Chantel Everett on set.

“Cortney, because I’ve never met her. Chantel obviously took [me] by surprise."

Other cast members on the show include Tiffany Franco, Usman Umar, Tim Malcolm, Jennifer Tarazona, and Rob Warne. The companion after-show, Hunt for Love: Between the Sheets, will follow each new episode.

