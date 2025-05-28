Where are Amy Slaton and Brian Scott from 1000-lb Sisters now? Details explored

Season 7 of 1000-lb Sisters premiered on April 15. Amy Slaton, one of the two central characters of the show, was seen courting Brian Scott Lovvorn. This came after she divorced Michael Halterman two years ago.

Per the reports by Screenrant, Amy filed domestic violence charges against Michael, which have now been dropped. Following this, the court issued a restraining order, but that hasn't stopped the former couple from arguing over the custody of their children.

Amidst such a battle with her previous husband, things were getting serious with Brian in season 7. The season documented Brian getting down on one knee, proposing to Amy at a mall's haunted house, and her saying yes.

However, Amy's family showed concern about her new budding relationship because Brian and Amy were both soon going to serve time in prison after they were caught with marijuana. Regardless of her family's views, Amy was still hell bent on going through with her decision to marry him. Fans of 1000-lb Sisters wondered what their relationship status was now.

Amy posted a series of pictures with Brian on her Instagram on April 17, which ascertained that they were still together as of that date. The caption to this post read:

"Spring love in the air Brian Lovvorn thank you @nick.knock.lets.bop for taking the picture bestie!!!"

What happened after 1000-lb Sisters star Amy got engaged to Brian on the show?

After Brian went down on one knee and proposed to Amy, she said yes and quickly started thinking about their next steps. She was even getting their house cleaned and repaired because she was planning on moving in with him soon. However, Tammy, her sister, disapproved of their idea to get married at a mental asylum.

She also thought Amy was taking things too fast, and asked her to get to know Brian before she married him. She further mentioned that Amy could go to jail, following her charges related to drug possession, which might lead to difficulties in their relationship.

Amy also revealed that her mother also disapproved of her relationship with Brian, and had told her she wouldn't be attending the wedding because she didn't agree with Amy's destination choice. In a 1000-lb Sisters confessional, Amy teared up while stating that she was sad about her own family not supporting her new venture.

She said that they just didn't want to see her happy, and that hurt her. She also stated that Brian and she jointly decided to get married in a gory environment because that was something they both were into. She didn't see anything wrong with it. After all these hardships, it is now for the fans to find out if they get married.

Amy and Brian's relationship on 1000-lb Sisters

In 1000-lb Sisters, Amy introduced Brian to the two sons she has with Michael, Gage, and Glenn. The couple also talked about having a baby of their own. Discussing her plans, Amy told her sister Amanda that Brian told her to get her tubes untied because he wanted to have a child with her.

However, like Tammy, even Amanda was concerned about Amy going too fast in her relationship.

"When she starts dating someone, she gets this warm, fuzzy feeling and the butterflies, and she’s head-over-heels to the point where she’s already talking about getting married," said Amanda.

When Amanda said this, she took into account the matching tattoos Amy got with Brian on their second date, and how not long after that, she introduced him to her children. Amy's family's disapproval of the pace with which she was pursuing Brian wasn't the only hiccup she was facing, the legal battle they faced as a couple also acted as a speed bump.

For more updates on Amy's life, fans of 1000-lb Sisters can follow her official Instagram account, @amyslaton_halterman.

