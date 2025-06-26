Where is Montoya now? An update about the Temptation Island 2025 star

In February 2025, José Carlos Montoya went viral because of a clip from the Spanish version of the show Temptation Island, also known as La Isla de las Tentaciones. The video that caused him to go viral was a clip of him reacting to a live recording of his girlfriend, Anita, with another man.

Fox launched Temptation Island in 2001, and it is currently in its ninth season. It follows four couples who are invited to spend their holidays on different parts of an island in order to test their love. The show allows them to go back alone, with a new connection, or with their partner at the end of it. La Isla de las Tentaciones also follows a similar format.

Since his and Anita's appearance on La Isla de las Tentaciones, Montoya has broken up with her, and now they are both taking part in the Spanish version of the show Survivor known as Supervivientes 2025: Perdidos en Honduras.

The Temptation Island clip that sent Montoya into viral fame

Men and women are housed in different villas on La Isla de las Tentaciones, but Montoya doesn't care as he dashes from the men's villa to the women's, the show's host chasing after him, yelling "Montoya, por favor," or "Montoya, please." This is what the viral video showcases.

The video also led to another viral phenomenon known as "Montoya, por favor!" His run and subsequent breakdown made their way across multiple social media platforms as netizens used it as a funny reaction video.

The romance between José Carlos and Anita seemed to have ended after their time on La Isla de las Tentaciones, but they both joined the cast of Supervivientes 2025: Perdidos en Honduras. Reportedly, they went through many ups and downs before taking part in Supervivientes, and made it very clear that their romance was over as soon as they arrived in Honduras.

However, on April 9, TardeAR, a Spanish TV program, conducted a thorough analysis of the matter and discovered that the pair might have been lying about their relationship.

Clearing the air

Last week, on June 20, 2025, the Supervivientes account on Instagram posted a clip from TardeAR where José Carlos cleared up the nature of his relationship with Anita. Anita, on the other hand, went ahead and admitted that she spent the night with her ex-boyfriend at Misterio Beach, although he denied it.

These revelations led to both fans and hosts not knowing who to believe, although it seems the couple is still drawn to each other.

"Here we have a very smart team of writers, and now it's been a month since Anita and Montoya arrived in Honduras. A team led by Ana Fernández has followed their relationship and has reached a conclusion that could shake Honduras," one of the panel hosts from TardeAR said.

This hasn't been José Carlos' only controversy at Supervivientes. He has been in the spotlight ever since he took part in La Isla de las Tentaciones. Since his appearance on the show, new details about his personal life have surfaced often.

Montoya urges his fans to vote for him

According to Leticia Requejo, a Spanish journalist, one of José Carlos' friends, Cristóbal, was supposed to defend him on Survivor but was unable to do so because of his job. Vier Márquez was selected instead, who is a childhood friend of the viral star.

However, Emma García, the host of the show, revealed that she reportedly heard some audio clips that would reveal what José Carlos said about Vier. She said that she allegedly heard him say that Vier was not his friend and that they had nothing in common. He claimed to have picked Vier because "he manipulates very well."

Although José Carlos made it to the finale, he was not able to win. Borja González ended up taking the win, with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi being placed as the runner-up.

Stay tuned for more updates.

