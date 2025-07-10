Where is Sister Wives star Janelle Brown now? Details explored

Sister Wives season 19 concluded on June 15, 2025, after airing the fourth and final part of the Tell All, where Janelle Brown addressed speculations about her dating life and more. As of 2025, Janelle spends her time in North Carolina, overseeing the construction of her new house and her business venture, which she started with her daughter, Madison, and Madison's partner, Caleb.

According to Janelle's official Instagram account (@janellebrown117), which she updates frequently, she has spent the past few months exploring North Carolina with friends and family, going on a trip to Santa Fe, celebrating her birthday, and focusing on getting her passion project, Taeda Farms, up and running.

In her latest Instagram post, shared on July 5, 2025, the Sister Wives alum showed herself and her youngest daughter, Savanah, enjoying the 4th of July fireworks in Wilmington, North Carolina. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"Savanah and I had so much fun. We had a chance to get out and see some of the history and then catch the fireworks in the evening. They seem to have changed where they had their fireworks show. Everyone was expecting it right in front of the Riverwalk but it was down at the park at the end."

Sister Wives alum Janelle Brown has started a new life in North Carolina

On April 17, 2025, Janelle posted a video of her plot of land in North Carolina, revealing that her new home was under construction and that she would permanently relocate there by the holiday season. In the video's caption, the Sister Wives star wrote that her home was "slowly coming to fruition."

Janelle added that her house would be "right across from Maddie and Caleb's" on their property, and that it would have a big "covered front and back porch."

Apart from setting her roots in North Carolina, Janelle, who is not in communication with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, announced the launch of her new business venture, Taeda Farms, a flower farm, with her daughter, Madison, and son-in-law, Caleb, in September 2024.

On September 22, 2024, Madison took to her Instagram and said:

"We’re literally creating beauty from the ground up, and we want you to be a part of it. Follow along as we turn hard work, lessons learned, and a whole lot of heart into something truly special."

Janelle's farm's name derives from the Latin "taeda," which means torch, light, or pinewood used in ceremonies, symbolizing warmth and unity. The Sister Wives star plans to open her farm to the public in the summer of 2026.

In the meantime, Janelle continues to farm in her daughter's backyard. In a April 25 post, she showed her fans a glimpse of the garden she had worked on with Madison and Caleb, stating that she had tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, cauliflowers, and broccoli. Janelle called gardening the "best workout," as it was "free" and "therapeutic."

Besides work, Janelle spent the past few months traveling. According to her Instagram, she recently visited Santa Fe with her friends to celebrate her birthday, then enjoyed the Blueberry Festival and a Peach event in Cary, North Carolina.

The Sister Wives cast member spent a weekend in Uintah County, attending a nephew's wedding celebrations and bonding with friends and family.

Unlike the drama of the TLC show, Janelle now enjoys the perks of being an adult. In early July, Janelle shared a selfie of herself in her PJs, and captioned it with:

"Yes it's 5 pm on a Wednesday. And yes I have already put on my pajamas. That's the beauty of being an adult. You can do what you want - right?!?! It has been a long 6 days of travel and it's rainy and gray. I just want to veg out, watch TV, and read tonight. So yes, pajamas at 5 pm are in order."

As for Janelle's personal life, the Sister Wives fame stated in the Tell All that she was not interested in dating or remarrying anytime soon. She clarified that her disinterest in dating did not reflect her lack of desire. As of 2025, Janelle remains focused on exploring her independence, personal growth, and her business.

Sister Wives season 19 can be streamed on Discovery+.

