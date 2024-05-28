Where to watch Below Deck season 11 finale? Streaming platforms explored

The Below Deck season 11 finale, which aired on Bravo TV on May 27, 2024, is now available for streaming on the Bravo app and Peacock. This marks the end of another thrilling season filled with captivating stories, dramatic twists, and severe weather conditions.

Under the expert leadership of Captain Kerry Titheradge, the crew members had an outstanding yachting experience and made a lot of memories this season. The crew members included Fraser Olender, Paris Field, Ben Willoughby, Xandi Olivier, Nick Tatlock, Barbie Pascual, Cat Baugh, Marie 'Sunny' Marquis, Kyle Stillie, and Dylan Pierre De Villiers. They navigated challenging situations, making this season a memorable one.

More interestingly, the crew members of St. David received $210,000 in combined tips. In the end, Captain shared his remarks:

Trending

"You exceeded my expectations, the guests’ expectations," you (the crew) did amazing."

Below Deck season 11 finale: Streaming platforms explored

Fans can stream the Below Deck season 11 finale on Bravo and NBC’s Peacock. It is also available on BravoTV.com, along with all the past seasons. The website has different monthly plans after a five-day free trial.

Viewers who don’t have access to Bravo or Peacock can opt for various streaming services such as DirectTV Stream, Fubo, and more. Peacock offers multiple live and on-demand content plans, with subscription plans starting from $5.99 monthly.

Meanwhile, DirectTV Stream's plans include live TV streaming and 160+ channels, including local and regional channels. Their packages start from $79.99 monthly and include various subscriptions, followed by a five-day free trial.

Additionally, the Fubo subscription enables access to content of 275+ channels, and depending on the location, they offer additional channels. Fubo's monthly plans start from $79.99, followed by a seven-day free trial period.

Viewers can also opt for Hulu + Live TV, which provides the latest episodes of Below Deck with a subscription after a three-day free trial. Viewers can access Hulu's on-demand library, which has 95+ live TV and local and national channels. Hulu+Live TV plans start from $76.99 monthly after a three-day free trial.

Below Deck season 11 cast members' final goodbye

The official synopsis of Below Deck reads:

"Capt. Kerry trades the Nordic Sea for crystal blue waters and stunning waterfalls as he leads his crew in the rich, historical island of Grenada," in their official synopsis.

Most crew members felt emotional during the season 11 finale. Before parting and going their separate ways, they sat down for their final meeting. While leaving, Chef Nick Tatlock shared:

"St. David, I love you. It's been fun, but I'm not going to leave the couch for a while."

Fraser Olender was seen pressing his shirt one last time for this season. He bid adieu by saying:

"Goodbye, old girl. I had goals coming into this season, and this year I think I really nailed them. Was it perfect? No. But I'd rather learn from my mistakes than regret what I've done."

Barbie Pascual left early after an intense argument with Xandi a night before departure. When the Captain called her to check in, her response was:

"I'm just disappointed that this all went down like this..I'm done, you know?"

After arguing with Barbie, Xandi Olivier also felt disappointed about how things ended. Paris Field shared quite a heartfelt farwell, saying:

"It is a bit sad saying bye to everyone," said Paris before hitting the road. "When I get home, I'm going to go straight back to work. I manage a house and then I work on a boat like once a week. I need money. I'm expensive."

Fans who witnessed Ben’s argument with the Captain must know that things didn’t go well for him. However, he decided to apologize to the Captain, and the latter also accepted his apology.

Additional Below Deck cast members, including Marie Marquis, Kyle Stillie, and Dylan Pierre De Villiers, also had emotional goodbye.

After they were docked and all of the guests departed, Captain Kerry addressed the crew one last time and shared:

"Man, have I got a lot to say. I've been doing this since I was 18. I'm 47 now, though I don't look it. I've never seen a team work together as well."

Fans can stream Below Deck season 11 finale and previous episodes on Peacock.