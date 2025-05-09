Which teams made it top 4 in The Amazing Race season 37? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 returned with a new episode on May 7, 2025, as the remaining five teams raced through Strasbourg, France. The leg featured a range of tasks, including a geography quiz at the Council of Europe, a Head-to-Head water jousting challenge, a cheese identification task, and a Detour between washing laundry or building a bird’s nest structure.

At the end of the leg, the four teams advancing to the two-part finale were confirmed: Carson & Jack, Alyssa & Josiah, Jonathan & Ana, and Han & Holden.

Brett and Mark were eliminated after losing the final jousting match and getting a 10-minute penalty. Even though they finished the Detour, navigation issues cost them too much time.

Other teams changed positions throughout the day—one team came back from last place, while another slipped after an early lead. Now, four teams remain to compete for the $1 million prize after racing through ten legs in various countries.

The episode began with all five teams flying into Frankfurt, Germany, and taking a train to Strasbourg in The Amazing Race. At the Council of Europe, teams had to recall which countries visited were members of the Council. Carson & Jack, Han & Holden, and Jonathan & Ana answered correctly and moved forward. Alyssa & Josiah needed two tries. Brett & Mark lost time navigating to the site.

At Pont Couverts, teams competed in a Head-to-Head Roadblock involving water jousting. Han won the first match, knocking Carson into the water. Carson then beat Jonathan. Jonathan later beat Josiah, and the final match was Josiah vs. Mark. Mark fell into the water, earning Brett & Mark a 10-minute penalty.

At the cheese shop, Josiah hesitated to use the Express Pass, while Alyssa said, “We’re wasting time.” They eventually used it after failing an initial attempt. Meanwhile, Han & Holden struggled at both the cheese and Detour tasks.

Carson & Jack completed the Detour first and reached the Pit Stop ahead of the others. They were awarded a trip to Helsinki. Jonathan & Ana moved from last to third, overtaking Han & Holden. Alyssa & Josiah finished fourth. Brett & Mark arrived last and were eliminated.

Final placements and elimination in The Amazing Race

Jonathan and Ana had a tense leg marked by disagreements over navigation and pace in The Amazing Race. Jonathan expressed frustration while driving, telling Ana she was “a terrible partner.” Ana replied that he was not doing anything to help, as they argued in the car while looking for the Detour location.

Despite entering the Detour in last place, they managed to recover time and finished in third. Han & Holden had a strong start, leaving the Head-to-Head challenge in first. But they fell behind at the cheese challenge and lost more time during the birdhouse Detour. They narrowly avoided elimination and reached the Pit Stop in fourth place.

Alyssa & Josiah struggled with the decision to use their Express Pass. Though they used it at the cheese task, the delay in deciding almost cost them. Brett & Mark’s penalty and route issues prevented them from staying in the race.

The top four teams will now move on to compete in the final leg of the race. With only one episode left, the remaining teams will face their last set of challenges in hopes of winning the $1 million prize.

The two-part finale of The Amazing Race season 37 will air on May 14 and 15, 2025, on CBS.

