Who is Boston Rob from The Traitors? Age, Job and more explored

Boston Rob Mariano participated in The Traitors season 3, which premiered in January 2025. The 49-year-old has been recognized for his gameplay on several reality TV shows. Since his first debut on Survivor in 2002, he has participated in six seasons. He has also appeared on Deal or No Deal Island in 2024.

Ad

Outside of television, Boston Rob is an entrepreneur who runs a home remodeling business with his wife Amber Mariano. The couple shares four children, namely Lucia Rose, Carina Rose, Isabetta Rose, and Adelina Rose. Along with spending time with their four daughters, Rob is a sports and poker fan.

The Traitors star Boston Rob’s background explored

Ad

Trending

Boston Rob grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, and was born on December 25, 1975. According to his biography on NBC, he received a psychology degree from Boston University in 1999. He was a member of the school's inline ice hockey team and an active athlete throughout his college career. He rejoined the team as a coach in 2001, and after defeating Michigan State in overtime, he led them to the national championship.

In 2002, he made his television debut as a 26-year-old construction supervisor on Survivor: Marquesas. Even though he ended tenth, viewers enjoyed his gameplay. He returned to Survivor: All-Stars in 2004, where he teamed up with fellow competitor, Amber Brkich, and later married her. He asked her to marry him during the live reunion event, after they made it to the final two.

Ad

Throughout his reality TV career, Rob has competed in six seasons of Survivor, including Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island—which he won—and Winners at War. He has also appeared on The Amazing Race, The Price Is Right, Deal or No Deal Island, and most recently, The Traitors season 3. He has hosted various TV shows and events, such as The Player, Sci-Fi Investigates, and Tontine.

Ad

Apart from reality TV, The Traitors star has pursued various careers. He was a bartender and construction foreman in Boston in the early 2000s. Later on, he and Amber started working on home renovation projects. Speaking on the First Class Fatherhood podcast in July 2020, he said:

“We spend a lot of time together as a family. We spend so much time together because we want to.”

Ad

He emphasized teaching his four daughters the importance of family. He spoke about his interest in golf on Instagram on March 18, 2024, where he shared a picture of himself during a golf outing with his oldest daughter and fellow cast member of The Traitors, Dylan Efron.

Moreover, Rob is an accomplished poker player as well. After attending a charity poker event in Hawaii in 2004, he grew interested in the game. He has competed in a lot of professional tournaments over the years, including the World Series of Poker.

Ad

Ad

He published The Boston Rob Rulebook, a collection of life lessons and methods, in May 2013. According to his self-titled website, the reality TV star described the book as:

“The rules and strategies included in The Boston Rob Rulebook are ones I’ve compiled throughout my life thus far, growing up in a strong, loving, Italian family, in a no-nonsense, straightforward, loyal city like Boston.”

Ad

On The Traitors, Rob was introduced by host Alan Cumming during the season 3 premiere. Fellow contestant Britney Haynes referred to him as “one of the best there ever was.” Chrishell Stause compared him to a “great white shark.”

Tony Vlachos described him as “a very duplicitous player, a very devious player.” Rob joined the cast as a Traitor and declared, “I’m going to murder them all. I can’t wait.” He explained his approach to the show in an interview with Vulture on January 14, 2025:

Ad

“The key to me doing well in these games is always adapting to different situations and understanding the strategy and rules, but then finding the advantages.” He added, “We found them on The Amazing Race, I found them on Deal or No Deal Island, I found them on Survivor. I will try to find them The Traitors as well.”

Throughout The Traitors season 3, Rob navigated a fractured alliance of fellow Traitors, including Bob the Drag Queen, Danielle Reyes, and Carolyn Wiger. Known as "The Robfather," his presence loomed large over the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More