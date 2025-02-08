Who are the new couples in Love Island: All Stars season 2? Episode 26's recoupling results explored

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, which aired on February 7, 2025, the islanders were informed of yet another recoupling ceremony by the firepit. By the end of which, two new couples emerged.

Although just this week, a previous recoupling ceremony gave the public the power to pick partners for the latest bombshells Chuggs Walis and Samie Elishi, the latest ceremony gave the male islanders the choice. After thinking over it and finalizing their decisions, the new couples were as follows:

Catherin and Omar Ekin-Su and Curtis Elma and Sammy Gabby and Casey Harriet and Ronnie Tina and Chuggs Grace and Luca

After the results were announced, it was revealed that the two islanders who remained single after the ceremony, Sammie and Danielle, were dumped from the villa.

Luca and Grace reunite while Chuggs finds himself a new partner in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, the islanders receive a text, informing them to gather around the fire pit. While making their decisions, several islanders explained their choices. Curtis picked Ekin-Su and continued their relationship together. Sammy also picked his partner, Elma and the two continued getting to know each other further.

Ronnie went next and ahead of revealing his decision, he said that he felt the islander he wanted to pick was beautiful inside and out. He added that he felt their journey had just started and that they were getting closer every day.

"After this, I just wanna carry on this journey with you, and create the best times," he said as he picked Harriet.

Omar also opened up about who he wanted to pick and why and said that the person he was choosing had made his experience "the best" one he could have asked for. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 bombshell revealed he was looking forward to spending more time with her and further building their relationship. He said he wanted to couple up with Catherine.

Casey stated his relationship with the person he wanted to pick was growing stronger every day. He added that he was getting "more attracted to her." He joked that not only did his partner have the best eyes in the villa, but stated that the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander also had the best "a**e." He further praised Gabby and said she had the "biggest and most kind heart" which he loved.

Luca, who was coupled up with Samie, after the public vote opened up about his feelings for Grace. While recalling the past few days and how difficult they had been, the Love Island: All Stars season 2 star said that it never changed the way he felt about her.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member said everybody on the reality show knew Luca felt instant attraction towards her and revealed that he had also fallen in love with her. Luca stated that everyone knew that he hadn't felt deeply about someone for the past few years, and thanked Grace for changing that.

Chuggs was the only person who remained and he had to choose between Tina, Danielle, or Samie. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 participant picked Tina, even though he was previously coupled up with Danielle.

As Samie and Danielle stood partnerless, the latter received a text message informing her that the bombshells' time on the show had come to an end.

Tune in on Sunday, February 9, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

