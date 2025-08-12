Who is Perfect Match star Justine Ndiba? Age, job, and Instagram explored

Perfect Match season 3 premiered on August 1, 2025, with six initial episodes, then three more followed on August 8, 2025. These episodes saw the women and the men splitting at some point to meet new singles. Some of the contestants, mostly men, were swayed by the single females they met at their retreat and forgot about their partners back at the villa.Among these was Ollie from Love is Blind UK's first season. He was charmed by the new entrant, Justine, the winner of Love Island USA season 2. These two were able to be together from such different parts of the world because Perfect Match brought in people from the entire dating reality show universe.Ollie couldn't resist Justine's charm and forgot his partner, AD, from Love is Blind season 6. Not only did he show curiosity to get to know the former better, but he also cuddled and kissed her. After he got back to the villa, though, he wanted to focus all his attention back on AD. This made fans wonder what would happen to Justine if she didn't find a match.That was because she had risen in popularity since her appearance on the show. The 32-year-old hails from Rockaway, New Jersey. She assumes many positions when it comes to work, one of which is that of a go-go dancer.More details on Perfect Match season 3 star Justine Joy NdibaJustine was born on March 12, 1993, making her exactly 32 years and four months old. The New Jersey resident made a comeback on season 3 of Perfect Match because she stuck out to the masses during her Love Island USA reign.Justine from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@justinejoy)When it comes to work, Justine seamlessly juggles the roles of a billing co-ordinator and a go-go dancer. Like other stars of the franchise, Justine also became popular after her season, especially because she won the show with Caleb Corprew.She also won the Love Island Games alongside Jack Fowler, which was another milestone in her reality TV trajectory. She leverages this social influence of her wins to endorse brands or serve as their face on social media.What is Perfect Match star Justine's Instagram like?Justine Ndiba's bio states that she is currently based in LA; however, it also has flags of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya, which suggest her connections to those countries. It also states that she is involved in the fields of fashion, fitness, lifestyle, and beauty. Her bio also marks Jeremiah 29:11. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future,&quot; is what the verse reads.The link in her bio takes viewers to a page with links to her YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Threads, and X profiles. It also has two shopping links, including an Endlessrose link and an Amazon Storefront.On her Instagram timeline, Justine flaunts her style, promotes her shows by putting pictures of herself in them, shares her travels and social gatherings, and endorses brands. She has 651K followers on her Instagram, an accumulation of the various hats she wears.Videos of her dancing are in the highlight section of her profile, alongside pictures of food, beauty products she uses, hairstyles, nails, etc. Her profile reflects her love for beauty and makeup, beaches, sports, health, and fitness.For more updates on Perfect Match season 3 star Justine Joy Ndiba, fans can follow her on her official Instagram handle, @justinejoy.